Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares

Jul 27, 2021
Investment company Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lineweaver+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,021 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 260,179 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 653,923 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 314,227 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 194,425 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 69,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 81,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 148,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 17,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $351.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 126.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 235,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 892.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 91,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 314,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 187.09%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
