Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: STIP, ENB, FDX, HOLX, GNRC, MAS, CWEN, BK, PDCO, REYN, EAGG,
- Added Positions: C, SJM, IQLT, LYB, BMY, AMZN, KEY, IBM, ABBV, QCOM, TEAF, GILD, AMGN, AAPL, EXC, CVX, CSCO, MSFT, ARE, INTC, TSLA, MRK, HMC, NEP, TMO, PG, NVS, NVDA, GIS, CERN, ROP, ABB, BAC, KHC, PEG, HTGC, FHB, JHG, TGT, AY, TXG, AVGO, COST, FISV, BEN, MAR, STLD, TXN, SLG, DIS, BG, BDN, SPGI, JNJ, UNP, ORCL, MCK, LUV, JPM, ADBE, PWR, LOW, GE, CIG,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, QUAL, GOVT, IJH, IEFA, JCI, MDT, ACN, UL, IJR, IWM, ISTB, PRU, FB, AXP, GOOGL, IYW, MUB, QTEC, ITOT,
- Sold Out: VTI, VZ, V, ALL, ABT, CF, SWK, WBA, TFC, MU, CMCSA, PNC, PWOD, KKR, PINS, IXUS, MO, BIIB, D, HD, LMT, MTB, MBWM, RY, SYK, UGI, UAA, GM, NOW, TWLO, TTD, SPOT, BILL, ESGD, SUSA, XLE, ATVI, AFL, BCPC, BRK.B, VIAC, CCL, ED, CCI, ETN, ECL, FFIV, FFBC, MPB, NVO, SGEN, SWKS, LSI, UBSI, UNH, WFC, SENEA, CBFV, MA, STWD, RH, TWTR, AAL, DOCU, BYND, SNOW, AMT, CZNC, CVA, DUK, ERIC, FNB, NEE, FITB, EHC, MLHR, SVC, INFO, IDXX, JNPR, LZB, LVS, MCD, MSTR, NFG, NFLX, PFE, REGN, SIVB, CRM, SCHN, SENEB, TSM, TM, UNFI, WMB, EBAY, EVN, PCRX, PRLB, PANW, SFM, MIXT, VEEV, CHGG, SR4, AVNS, NVTA, SQ, CRSP, OKTA, DELL, UBER, FSLY, HCAT, CAN, NKLA, NCNO, BIGC, RKT, PLTR, GDRX, CCIV, EBC, QS, WISH, ARKK, GLD, OEF, SLV, XBI, DDD, AMD, ALK, BP, BCS, BA, BTI, INUV, CVS, FUN, LUMN, CI, KO, VALE, GLW, CUB, XOM, FR, FRAF, FCX, FULT, GENE, GILT, GSK, WELL, HSY, ILMN, KSS, MDLZ, LWAY, LPX, MVIS, VTRS, NGG, NP, NYCB, NKE, NOK, JWN, NUVA, OCFC, OSUR, OTTR, PPL, PENN, PRA, RYN, RRGB, ROST, SLP, SCCO, TTWO, UAL, RTX, UFPI, VLO, VLGEA, VOD, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, IDEX, ISR, NEO, ET, IGC, RDS.B, MPA, BYM, MHI, BOE, EXG, DAL, MDXG, PM, AKER, DG, PACB, VAC, SPLK, XONE, BCC, HASI, RNG, TRVN, BIOC, DRNA, RESN, NNDM, BNED, DLTH, EDIT, NTLA, 2TX, HRI, NMTR, ASIX, YUMC, JBGS, BPMP, M44, KNSA, BNGO, NIO, REZI, JMIA, ZM, CRWD, CHWY, SFTW, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, CMPS, ASO, HOL, CAPA, FSR, VIH, ABNB, DM, ARKG, ARKW, EFA, EWZ, ICLN, JETS, PICK, QQQ, SMH, SPY, VBK, VXUS, XLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Abundance Wealth Counselors
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,483 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 638,451 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 624,197 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 132,543 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 781,371 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 46,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $444.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1282.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1535.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 497.50%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1520.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in KeyCorp by 19457.32%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.
