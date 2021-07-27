Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: STIP, ENB, FDX, HOLX, GNRC, MAS, CWEN, BK, PDCO, REYN, EAGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, Citigroup Inc, JM Smucker Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abundance Wealth Counselors. As of 2021Q2, Abundance Wealth Counselors owns 105 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,483 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 638,451 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 624,197 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 132,543 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 781,371 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 46,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $444.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1282.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1535.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 497.50%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1520.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in KeyCorp by 19457.32%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.