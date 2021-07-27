Logo
Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Abundance Wealth Counselors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, Citigroup Inc, JM Smucker Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abundance Wealth Counselors. As of 2021Q2, Abundance Wealth Counselors owns 105 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abundance Wealth Counselors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abundance+wealth+counselors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abundance Wealth Counselors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,483 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 638,451 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 624,197 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 132,543 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
  5. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 781,371 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 46,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $444.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1282.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1535.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 497.50%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1520.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in KeyCorp by 19457.32%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.



