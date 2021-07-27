Colony Family Offices, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Tesla Inc, Shopify Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: ARKG, ARKK, ARKW,
- Added Positions: IJR, VTIP, SCHC, TAP, EEM, CAT, VV,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, IVV, AMZN, AAPL, VIG, KO, ES, AMJ,
- Sold Out: SHOP, PLTR, CRWD, ZM, ETSY, APPN, ROKU, LMND, TEAM, FVRR, TTD, MA, RH, IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Colony Family Offices, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 697,601 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 448,287 shares, 27.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,790 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 103,856 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 32,616 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 83.91%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.
