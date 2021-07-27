Logo
Colony Family Offices, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Tesla Inc, Shopify Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Colony Family Offices, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Shopify Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Family Offices, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Colony Family Offices, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colony Family Offices, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+family+offices%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Colony Family Offices, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 697,601 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 448,287 shares, 27.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,790 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 103,856 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 32,616 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 83.91%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Colony Family Offices, LLC. Also check out:

1. Colony Family Offices, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Colony Family Offices, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Colony Family Offices, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Colony Family Offices, LLC keeps buying
