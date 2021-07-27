Colony Family Offices, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Tesla Inc, Shopify Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ARKG, ARKK, ARKW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Molson Coors Beverage Co, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Shopify Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Family Offices, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Colony Family Offices, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 697,601 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 448,287 shares, 27.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,790 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 103,856 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 32,616 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%

Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 83.91%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.