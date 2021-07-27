Logo
Claybrook Capital, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income , Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Claybrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income , Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claybrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Claybrook Capital, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claybrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claybrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Claybrook Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1064.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,032 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 379.87%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,773 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.13%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,361 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2680.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 106,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 27,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 35,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 145,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 51,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1064.95%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 152,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 379.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 60,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2608.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 45,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2982.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 43,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1686.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 28,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The sale prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.9.

Sold Out: Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc (MYN)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Sold Out: PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY FUND, INC. (MHN)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Claybrook Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Claybrook Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Claybrook Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Claybrook Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Claybrook Capital, LLC keeps buying
