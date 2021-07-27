Claybrook Capital, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income , Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

- New Purchases: GOOGL, SCHD, TGT, HSY, BAC, IJR, PEP, CSCO, GLD, DIS, AMGN, ABT, VZ, NSC, WMT, FB, FDX, NVDA, PNC, HON, UNH, CMCSA, BMY, GOOG, IJH, PSX, XOM, LMT, IEFA, UL, PPL, GM, FANG, GD, NKE, D, IBM, USB, SHY, UPS, PYPL, UBER, IVV, KMB, MDLZ, NVTA, MCD, MS, FATE, NEE, NVS, SO, ABBV, PPG, LRCX, CVX, ADI, CAT, TER, ACN, QCOM, TXN, UNP, AMAT, SHW, SCHX, GS, GIS, CMI, SCHF, SCHG, CRSP, LOW, SBUX, CSL, C, EMR, IEMG, VMC, HD, LHX, NEM, MRNA, SYY, MDY, ODFL, SCHM, TFC, MTB, MDT, REGN, AVGO, CFG, LLY, VRTX, LITE, AMD, EW, RSP, DFS, BABA, IWM, SCHB, ENB, ITW, PAYX, NQP, AFL, ADP, PGR, VFC, VPV, PM, SIL, BLK, BRO, BF.B, CLX, SLB, SYK, ANTM, EDIT, GSK, TT, K, RDS.A, TSM, TM, MBB, AXP, BP, ZBH, OLLI, CRWD, SCHA, FULT, NAK,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, AMZN, PG, V, MRK, ORCL, PFE, BDX, APD, RTX, INTC, VO, T, SDY, CL,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, NEA, BRK.B, BA, MO, VEA, KO,
- Sold Out: NRK, NAN, MYN, PNF, MHN, PML, IQI, ENX, PNI, VT, MVF, MOAT, COP, CRM, NVG, XLE, NZF, VTN, VIAC, EPRT, XLY, JPC, KMI, CMU, STZ, GFF, JETS, VWO, STWD, LADR, GSBD, PCI, BXMT, SH, PFF, HES, NKX, PNNT, BNY, CSTL, TPVG, ARCC, FSK, XFLT, ET, HTGC, KREF, TSLX, BGB, VIG, REM, ACRE, BCSF, AINV, IRM, IGD, NRZ, GBDC, BSV, BFY, RC, MPLX, GCI, MRCC, SFIX, SLRC, OCSL, EARN, NYMT, ANET, CHW, ARI, EAD, BRMK, KYN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Claybrook Capital, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1064.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,032 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 379.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,773 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.13%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,361 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2680.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 106,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 27,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 35,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 145,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 51,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1064.95%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 152,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 379.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 60,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2608.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 45,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2982.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 43,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1686.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 28,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)
Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The sale prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.9.Sold Out: Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.65.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc (MYN)
Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF)
Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY FUND, INC. (MHN)
Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.79.
