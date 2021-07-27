Montis Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Montis Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Montis Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells AT&T Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montis Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Montis Financial, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Montis Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montis+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Montis Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,614 shares, 22.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 278,170 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 104,449 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.23%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,283 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 23,721 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $685.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 41.23%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 104,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 390.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 29,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 69.61%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $124.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cabot Corp (CBT)

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $64.85, with an estimated average price of $58.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Montis Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Montis Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Montis Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Montis Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Montis Financial, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider