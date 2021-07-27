Montis Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: IDXX, NVDA, MCD,

IDXX, NVDA, MCD, Added Positions: VYM, MINT, IEFA, VTI, TAN, XBI, VGT, CBT, TXN, VFH, MSFT, COG, VZ, ABT, BA, QCOM, PFE,

VYM, MINT, IEFA, VTI, TAN, XBI, VGT, CBT, TXN, VFH, MSFT, COG, VZ, ABT, BA, QCOM, PFE, Reduced Positions: GLD, AMZN, BND, KSU, NKE, VOO, V, WMT, GE, JNJ, MRK,

GLD, AMZN, BND, KSU, NKE, VOO, V, WMT, GE, JNJ, MRK, Sold Out: T, EWX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells AT&T Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montis Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Montis Financial, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Montis Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montis+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,614 shares, 22.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 278,170 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 104,449 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,283 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 23,721 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $685.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 41.23%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 104,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 390.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 29,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 69.61%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $124.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $64.85, with an estimated average price of $58.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.