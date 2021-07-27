Janney Capital Management LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, II-VI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Janney Capital Management LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, II-VI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Janney Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, II-VI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Janney Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Janney Capital Management LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Janney Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/janney+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Janney Capital Management LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,103,351 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,166,204 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 393,725 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 219,317 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,405 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $195.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 2761.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 2135.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 141,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 2180.58%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 54.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 363,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Janney Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Janney Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Janney Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Janney Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Janney Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider