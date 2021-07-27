Janney Capital Management LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, II-VI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: YUMC, MYTE, FIVE, CPRT, LLY, SAP, WM,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, II-VI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Janney Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Janney Capital Management LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,103,351 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,166,204 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 393,725 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 219,317 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,405 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $195.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 2761.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 2135.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 141,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 2180.58%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 54.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 363,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.