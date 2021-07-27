SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Invitae Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Intel Corp, Sells BioNTech SE, Under Armour Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Invitae Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Intel Corp, Sells BioNTech SE, Under Armour Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Intel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, sells BioNTech SE, Under Armour Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sevenbridge+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,032 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,773 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,361 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 415.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 113.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider