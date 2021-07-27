SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Invitae Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Intel Corp, Sells BioNTech SE, Under Armour Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NVTA, LITE, BA, ENB, SIL, QQQ, AXP, BP, CRWD, SCHA, NAK,
- Added Positions: FATE, INTC, AMZN, SCHD, AAPL, XOM, FB, MRNA, GOOGL, MSFT, IEFA, HSY, IBM, KMB, MO, IJR, BAC, GM, DIS, IJH, SCHG, MRK, JNJ, NVDA, NEM, V, PEP, PG, QCOM, PFE, ABT, FANG, PYPL, IEMG, LMT, CSCO, BMY, BDX, FDX, GLD, PSX, VZ, UNH, ABBV, BABA, UL, USB, REGN, APD, LHX, TXN, MDLZ, WMT, ACN, HON, HD, ORCL, IVV, SBUX, UBER, PPL, AMGN, CRSP, TFC, IWM, BLK, SCHX, SCHB, T, SCHM, ADI, CMCSA, LOW, MTB, MDT, K, NKE, PPG, NEE, SHW, TSM, UNP, UPS, RTX, VRTX, VMC, SYY, SYK, SLB, ADP, GIS, PAYX, ITW, SCHF, CVX, KO,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, LRCX, CAT, C, GSK, GS, RDS.A, TER, SHY, AMD, LLY, VFC, SDY,
- Sold Out: BNTX, UAA, EMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,032 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,773 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,361 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 415.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 113.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.
