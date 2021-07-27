SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys Invitae Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Intel Corp, Sells BioNTech SE, Under Armour Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: NVTA, LITE, BA, ENB, SIL, QQQ, AXP, BP, CRWD, SCHA, NAK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invitae Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Intel Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, sells BioNTech SE, Under Armour Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,032 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,773 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,958 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,361 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 415.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 113.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.