OneConnect Wins Two Awards for its Pioneering Fintech Solutions at the Asian Banker China Awards 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OneConnect Wins Two Awards for its Pioneering Fintech Solutions at the Asian Banker China Awards 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 27, 2021

BEIJING, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) ("OneConnect"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions and an associate of Ping An Group, won two awards at the Asian Banker China Awards during the Finance China 2021 conference in Beijing on July 22, organized by the authoritative international financial magazine the Asian Banker.

OneConnect_at_The_Asian_Banker_China_Award_2021.jpg

OneConnect's Know Your Manager (KYM) Smart Investment & Research Platform won China's Best Retail Investment Technology Award, while its Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform won China's Best Data Analysis Technology Award in the Risk Control Category, reflecting the technological prowess of its proprietary solutions.

OneConnect's KYM Smart Investment & Research Platform leverages Ping An's decades of research in outsourcing investment, combining it with the Chinese market's unique characteristics to provide an integrated platform that covers the end-to-end investment process. Incorporating in-depth research on public and private fund products and managers as well as the macro environment and assets formats, the platform conducts 3D modeling to effectively realize intelligent investment. Boosted by AI, the platform empowers fund research, portfolio construction, portfolio management, risk attribution, performance attribution, report management, and more, enabling financial institutions to improve their asset management capabilities.

OneConnect's Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform, which operates in real-time and serves banks, integrates internal and external information to provide corporate risk profiles, operating conditions, and more. Meanwhile, modeling by cutting-edge machine learning and other algorithms generate early warning signals in real-time and feedback signal processing results to help banks reduce costs and increase efficiency. By comparing key quantitative indicators before and after the implementation of client projects, the system helps institutions significantly shorten transaction times as well as reduce manpower requirements and training costs, all the while boosting the number of transactions and active customers to realize revenue growth.

The Asian Banker Awards is one of the most highly-regarded annual awards ceremonies in the financial services industry. Each year, the Asian Banker undertakes a rigorous and comprehensive review of industry players, products, and solutions. OneConnect's KYM Smart Investment & Research Platform and Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform were selected thanks to their technological innovation and usability, reflecting the company's technical strengths and the value of their proprietary innovations.

OneConnect highly prioritizes R&D, dedicating more than RMB 3.8 billion between 2017-2020. In the future, OneConnect will continue to invest in developing its IP, continuously enhance its core technical capabilities, and accelerate the integration of technology in a wide range of scenarios to unleash transformation across the wider financial services sector.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect (NYSE: OCFT) is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

favicon.png?sn=CN55420&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneconnect-wins-two-awards-for-its-pioneering-fintech-solutions-at-the-asian-banker-china-awards-2021-301341709.html

SOURCE OneConnect

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN55420&Transmission_Id=202107270054PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN55420&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment