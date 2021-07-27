Verona Pharma Announces August 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc ( VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2021:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Monday, August 9

Time: 1:30 PM EDT / 6:30 PM BST

12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 11

Time: 3:30 PM EDT / 8:30 PM BST

Panel: Breathless and Under Pressure – Innovative Inhaled Treatments For Respiratory Diseases

41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 12

Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 4:00 PM BST

A webcast of the Canaccord fireside chat will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262

UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200 Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications [email protected] Argot Partners

(US Investor Enquiries) Tel: +1-212-600-1902

[email protected] Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron Optimum Strategic Communications

(International Media and European Investor Enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144

[email protected] Mary Clark / Karl Hard / Elakiya Rangarajah

