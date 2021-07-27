Logo
iXensor Levels Up PixoTest® COVID-19 Ag Test With the Launch of PixoHealth Data Management Platform as the Security Solution for the New Normalcy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

iXensor+Co.%2C+Ltd. (6734.TWO)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005852/en/

iXensor_PixoTest_COVID-19_Antigen_Test_PixoHealth_Pass_Admin_Solution_PR.jpg

PixoHealth Pass Admin Solution empowers sustainable, safe reopening together with PixoTest POCT COVID-19 Antigen Test. (Photo: Business Wire)

iXensor launches the next generation of integrated COVID-19 screening solution, the PixoHealth+Pass+Admin+App+and+Web+Portal. The PixoHealth Pass Admin App is a virtual gatekeeper, which screens and verifies the COVID-19 related health conditions through a scan of QR code displayed by PixoHealth Pass App users. In addition, the PixoHealth Pass Admin Web Portal synchronizes multi-source COVID-19 related health data and rapid test results from PixoHealth Pass App users and PixoTest%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+POCT+Analyzer simultaneously.

With PixoHealth Pass apps and in-app consent, the authorized institution can track app users’ rapid test results, vaccination status and COVID-19 related symptoms directly on the web portal. The utilization of PixoHealth Pass Admin Web Portal, PixoTest POCT Analyzer and PixoHealth Pass App fully digitizes the data management processes with a one-time setup. In addition, PixoHealth Pass Admin App allows organizations to configure health-data based access management rules for keeping SARS-CoV-2 from causing cluster infections.

The cloud-based data management solution helps streamline COVID-19 testing and point-of-entry screening for semi-closed communities, such as schools, corporations, healthcare facilities, and public health organizations. More important, the computer-vision enabled PixoTest POCT Analyzer detects COVID-19 antigens more accurately than most COVID-19 self-tests. In addition, its wireless connectivity enables easy, fast reporting and case management for routine testing and mass screening, making the reopen of social and economic activities safer and more sustainable.

The PixoTest%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+POCT+COVID-19+Antigen+Test detects the nucleoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 in the human nasopharynx and anterior nasal cavity. According to recent technical validation, the PixoTest® POCT COVID-19 Antigen Test proved its ability to capture recombinant nucleocapsid proteins of notable variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. These variants have undergone mutations in spike proteins on the virus’s surface, which are known to cause the reoccurrences of outbreaks internationally. Thus, seven months post the first launch of COVID-19 vaccines, the evolution of coronavirus seems to have stayed ahead of vaccinations.

iXensor Chairmen Dr. Peter Fitzgerald commented, “The COVID-19 rapid antigen test with an integrated data management solution provides the exact security mechanism demanded to protect homes, schools, businesses and communities from being affected by new outbreaks.

About iXensor

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech® platform, iXensor has ventured into at-home self-testing and clinical point-of-care diagnostics across infectious diseases, women's health, and cardiovascular diseases.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210726005852r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005852/en/

