iQIYI Sports and Premier League Reach Exclusive Broadcasting Rights Cooperation for Four Years

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 27, 2021

BEIJING, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, iQIYI Sports announced its cooperation with the Premier League, becoming the exclusive new media broadcasting platform of Premier League in mainland China and Macao. It will broadcast the full competitions of Premier League for the next four seasons, from the 2021/22 to the 2024/25 season. After successfully broadcasting the Euro 2020, iQIYI Sports will present the Premier League in August.

iQIYI_image.jpg

Since its establishment, iQIYI Sports has continued to cultivate the Broadcasting rights to the world's top football competitions, and has successively reached and maintained in-depth cooperation with world-famous sports organizations such as UEFA, AFC, Premier League, La Liga etc., forming a rich football IP rights matrix of top competitions. With the content layout carefully selected and built, iQIYI Sports has become the first choice of sports video platform for sport fans in China. With the return of the Premier League's new season, iQIYI Sports will provide more diversified marketing solutions for brand partners from the dimensions of content operation, technological innovation, member service, and commercialization exploration.

In the just concluded Euro 2020, the "Three lions (England National Team)" returned to the final of the international competition for the first time in 55 years in a campaign that ignited the enthusiasm of fans from all over the world. iQIYI Sports, as the new media broadcasting platform for the Euro 2020, has gathered the largest cohort of football users in China this summer, and has successfully become the go-to sports platform for fans. The success of iQIYI Sports in bringing the Premier League back, right after the Euro 2020, will offer more choices of sports viewing experiences for millions of iQIYI Sports fans.

On the early morning of August 14, Beijing time, the 2021/2022 Premier League season kicks off. During the summer window of 2021, the big clubs in England have invested heavily in signing up world-class star players. In the new season, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC are expected to challenge for the Premier League title, with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Arsenal FC, Leicester City FC and Everton FC also expected to be in contention for European competition places.

In order to meet the needs of Premier League Fans, iQIYI Sports will officially launch its "Premier League All-season Pass" commencing from July 22. The Premier League All-season Pass will enable fans to watch all 380 Premier League games in the 2021/22 season. Fans who order before the start of the EPL season will be able to enjoy a discount of RMB 90 Yuan, resulting in the lowest paid price of RMB 228 Yuan for the season. In addition to the game viewing rights, members of Premier League All-season Pass will also enjoy privileges such as ad-free, 1080p/50-frame HD live broadcasting experience, multilingual commentary, willful trial, etc. This August, iQIYI sports invite you to join it in its super sports feast and watch the top football events on iQIYI Sports!

favicon.png?sn=CN55401&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-sports-and-premier-league-reach-exclusive-broadcasting-rights-cooperation-for-four-years-301341748.html

SOURCE iQIYI

