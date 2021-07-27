Logo
Altice Media Ads & Connect Extends Partnership With AdsWizz to Strengthen Audio Advertising Capabilities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

AdsWizz, the global leader in digital audio and podcast technology solutions, and Altice+Media+Ads+%26amp%3B+Connect [previously Next Media Solutions], a division of Altice Media Group, with streaming news, sports, and entertainment, associated with leading telecom operator SFR, today announced the extension of their partnership allowing the publisher to make use of AdsWizz full tech stack.

Following 4 years of partnership, AdsWizz has renewed its contract with Altice Media Ads & Connect, extending it to their full technology stack, including content delivery, dynamic ad insertion, programmatic and direct sales.

AdsWizz has also completed the audience certification with ACPM. The French measurement company is now integrated with AdsWizz to view streaming logs to calculate listeners and gain verified audience rankings that will allow advertisers greater visibility to official and verified listener metrics. Altice Media Ads & Connect is the first ACPM accredited partner to integrate the ACPM official ranking via the AdsWizz technology.

The appetite for audio advertising is continuing to grow rapidly across Europe and in France alone, the consumption of podcasts has grown by 2.82M in the past 12 months. By leveraging AdsWizz full tech stack, Altice is able to maximize performance through a holistic view of all their content types, demand sources and audience data (first-, and third-party). Altice’s fully connected ad ecosystem allows advertisers to reach their premium and engaged audience across top shows and minimise wastage through enhanced targeting, structured specifically for audio and podcast content.

"We're really excited to be extending our partnership with Altice Media Ads & Connect to our full technology stack, enabling them to integrate the ACPM audience ranking thanks to our recent certification. This will allow advertisers to gain even more trust in the highly engaged audience of the Altice Media Ads & Connect brands. We have enjoyed working with them and we look forward to continued growth," said Brieuc Verwilghen, Vice President Supply Partnerships, EMEA & APAC, AdsWizz.

“Renewing our partnership with AdsWizz was a simple choice. We are delighted to be associated with a global leader in audio solutions and I believe the ACPM certification will help solidify our relationship and continue to bolster the growth of the audio market in France,” said Raphaël Porte, Managing Director of Altice Media Ads & Connect.

This partnership solidifies AdsWizz’s position as the go-to ad-tech provider for podcast and digital audio publishers across the EU. Advertisers will have full programmatic access to Altice Media Ads & Connect's quality content and ad inventory (live and podcast), available on their apps and streaming platforms. To name a few: RMC with shows like After Foot and Les Grandes Gueules, BFM, BFM Business, 01Net.

About AdsWizz
AdsWizz has created the end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising and podcast ecosystem. AdsWizz is the underlying monetization solution for well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide. Through dynamic ad insertion, advanced programmatic platforms, and innovative audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers for digital audio and podcast advertising and offers industry-leading podcast publishing and analytics via Simplecast. AdsWizz is owned by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with a Technology Development Hub in Bucharest, Romania.

About Altice Media Ads & Connect
Altice Media Ads & Connect, the advertising agency of Altice France group, markets the advertising spaces of the brands BFMTV, BFM Business, BFM Paris, BFM Lyon, BFM Grand Lille, BFM Grand Littoral, BFM DICI, BFM Marseille Provence, BFM Toulon Var, BFM Nice Côte d'Azur i24 News, RMC, RMC Découverte, RMC Story, RMC Sport and 01net.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005296r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005296/en/

