CloudCommerce Lands Top Global Sales Executive

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CloudCommerce Lands Top Global Sales Executive

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jonathan Romano brings a consistent record of building and training world class sales teams

SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that Jonathan Romano has joined the Company as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

Mr. Romano is an accomplished digital video ad sales leader with a consistent track record of building and training world-class sales teams. He previously served as VP of Sales & Agency Development, North America for SpotX (acquired by Magnite Inc. which trades on the NASDAQ) and VP Eastern Sales for YuMe.

“The timing couldn’t be better for us,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “Our AI-driven SWARM solution is ready for an aggressive sales team and Jon will help us drive top line revenue.”

“I’m very excited to be joining CloudCommerce, said Mr. Romano. “Artificial Intelligence is an up-and-coming technology for many industries, and the digital advertising space is no stranger to new technologies that offer faster and better results in regard to brand lift and ROI.

Mr. Romero continued, “Implementing AI in digital campaigns is a natural progression of the business, and CloudCommerce’s SWARM solution is perfectly positioned to lead the way in this exciting new era of technology which will be truly game-changing for advertisers and agencies in their marketing efforts. SWARM makes digital advertising easier, more relevant, efficient, and cost effective. CloudCommerce has doubled-down on this space and has already helped many brands better target and engage their core consumers and find new niche audiences to deliver higher ROAS at minimal costs, and we’ve only just begun this journey.”

Mr. Romano concluded, “I’m very eager to start helping advertisers harness the power of AI to build better brands at lower costs and with less legwork. It’s a very exciting time to be in digital advertising!”

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4NzAxMyM0MzE1NjU4IzIwOTY5MjE=
9c01073b-0ca0-4903-afd0-9906f2a382c5

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment