Epson Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Business Inkjet Copiers, Printers and Multifunction Printers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 27, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced it has been awarded a Sourcewell contract for its portfolio of digital imaging solutions including business inkjet print, copy, scan hardware and large-format printers. Sourcewell, a government organization, streamlines the competitive bid process to connect state and local government, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations with world-class suppliers.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

"The contract with Sourcewell brings new avenues for Epson BusinessFirstSM partners to provide the high-quality business inkjet technology and value we are known for to the many institutions that rely on Sourcewell," said Patty O'Brian, director of commercial sales, Epson America, Inc. "Epson, together with our partners, is committed to delivering innovative inkjet printing solutions that are not only reliable and cost-effective today, but provide that same quality as well as low energy consumption benefits for the long-term."

Recognized among Sourcewell's highly regarded suppliers, Epson was awarded the Sourcewell contract after a competitive evaluation process that proved its business inkjet solutions to hold distinguished value and quality for government agencies. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 60,000 organizations.

"At Sourcewell, we are always looking to add best of class suppliers who solve problems for our participating agencies," said Jim Benson, supplier development, Sourcewell. "Epson provides valuable solutions for Government, Education and Nonprofit Agencies and is a welcomed addition to our Awarded Supplier Portfolio."

Epson's business inkjet printing solutions are engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™ and use high-yield consumables to enable high-productivity printing and deliver print-shop-quality output. The broad lineup is comprised of various printing solutions to meet the precise needs of range of markets – from Supertank printers with supersized ink tanks to help teachers with high-volume color printing throughout the school year to WorkForce Enterprise monochrome and color MFPs for administrative office printing that is cost-effective and energy efficient.

About Epson Business Inkjet
Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce®, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

All rights reserved. EPSON, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA55337&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-awarded-sourcewell-contract-for-business-inkjet-copiers-printers-and-multifunction-printers-301341728.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA55337&Transmission_Id=202107270315PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA55337&DateId=20210727
