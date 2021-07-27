Logo
Hercules Capital Declares Cash Distribution of $0.32 per Share for the Second Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hercules+Capital%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty finance provider to innovative, venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.32 per share. The following shows the key dates of the second quarter 2021 distribution payment:

Record Date

August 11, 2021

Payment Date

August 18, 2021

Hercules' Board of Directors maintains a variable distribution policy with the objective of distributing four quarterly distributions in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of the Company’s taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year. In addition, during the year, the Company’s Board of Directors may choose to pay additional supplemental distributions, so that the Company may distribute approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it can elect to maintain the option to spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future distribution payments.

The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions is made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income for the full year and distributions paid for the full year. Therefore, a determination made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes of its distributions for a full year. Of the distributions declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 100% were distributions derived from the Company’s current and accumulated earnings and profits. There can be no certainty to stockholders that this determination is representative of the tax attributes of the Company’s 2021 full year distributions to stockholders.

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 871(k), certain funds generate “Qualified Interest Income” (QII) that may be exempt for U.S. withholding tax on foreign accounts. A regulated investment company (“RIC”) is permitted to designated distributions of QII as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. shareholders with proper documentation.

The percentage of QII for distributions declared for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s common stock is 87.7%.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.6 billion to over 530 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact [email protected], or call (650) 289-3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act.

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Hercules’ most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

