Fresh Del Monte Produce to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), today announced that it will issue a press release on its second quarter 2021 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and will host its quarterly conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. Hosting the call for the Company will be Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eduardo Bezerra, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Christine Cannella, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Interested parties are invited to participate by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Fresh Del Monte website at www.freshdelmonte.com. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to listen to the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 833-968-2221 (Domestic/Toll Free) or 825-312-2052 (International) and entering Passcode: 1283096. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call for a period of one year.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP. To learn more about the company, sign up for alerts at http%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.freshdelmonte.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005116r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005116/en/

