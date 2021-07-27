Else Broadens its Clean Plant-Based Nutrition Product Range with Nutrient Dense Super Cereals for 6 Mo+ Babies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, continues its mission to change the face of early childhood nutrition with sustainable, clean label, whole food-based products, with the entry into the baby food space with a line of complementary nutrition baby cereals.



The cereals are aimed to further help those families struggling with dairy intolerance, those embracing Plant-Based living, and those unwilling to accept the overly processed formulas/nutrition products currently available. The addition of this new line of products will provide a greater variety of healthy nutritional alternatives for parents.

Company is entering into a new territory for the Else brand with this current launch of complementary nutrition baby cereals, for 6 months and up. This is on the heels of the rapid entry of its original Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, and the Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids, launched in June 2021. This new line complements Infant and Toddler formulas, and is also derived from organic almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, all clean, minimally processed whole ingredients that preserve their fullest macro nutritional benefits.

“This marks a key milestone for the Company as we continue on our goal towards offering a full range of clean label, plant-based nutrition for infants, toddlers and young children,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “These clean label, nutrient dense baby cereals greatly expand our offering and creates a beachhead into the extensive and growing infant nutrition market,” she added.

Infant and toddler cereal products make up close to 40% of the fast-growing U.S. Baby Food market, which was valued at $12.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.1

The new product line will be first available in Original, Banana and Mango Flavours with additional flavors to follow.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.



Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

