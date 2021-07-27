Logo
Olink: CORAL to use the Olink Proteomics platform to identify novel protein biomarkers and biological mechanisms for neurological diseases

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) ( OLK) today announced that CORAL, a new collaborative community of scientists, will use the Olink Proteomics platform to identify novel protein biomarkers and biological mechanisms for neurological diseases.

CORAL is a new collaborative community of scientists that work on diverse neurological conditions studying blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) on the Olink Proteomics platform to identify novel biomarkers and biological mechanisms for neurological diseases. These biomarkers are required for diagnostic, prognostic, disease monitoring and/or treatment response evaluation. The CORAL activities include external validation and study of cross-disease markers and mechanisms.

“Multiple groups are conducting proteomics analyses in CSF and blood. Through this collaboration we will leverage our collective experience of studying biomarkers, disease mechanisms, and treatment effect markers and predictors and thereby improve the interpretation of the data with the goal to yield more impactful results for patients with neurological diseases”, says Charlotte Teunissen, Professor in Neurochemistry at Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam UMC.

“The study of protein levels is very important for a better diagnosis, prognosis and treatments of neurological diseases since protein levels of the cerebrospinal fluid, surrounding the brain, and in blood, can reflect what is going on in the brain. Olink´s technology is very sensitive and robust. The large quantity of proteins measured allows for analysis of multiple biologically relevant proteins simultaneously, and this opens opportunities to smoothly translate findings into clinically useful biomarker tests”, says Charlotte Teunissen.

“We are proud that Olink´s Proximity Extension Assay technology will be used in this important collaborative research to achieve a positive impact on neurological health and improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases”, says Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

“It is a key part of our strategy to work closely with thought leaders and key opinion leaders to drive the focus and content of our library, product development, validation strategies and data analyses. We see a strong trend in our market to collaborate and share data to enable the understanding of real-time human biology and accelerate the field. Based on that trend and our technological advances we have been selected to work with various consortia across our industry. So far, our platform has been the research product used as a basis of more than 550 peer-reviewed publications, validating the utility and value”, says Jon Heimer.

The CORAL members are involved in human body fluid biomarker studies, in collections from the general population and clinical trials or patients with focus on neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy bodies dementia, FTD, MS, Parkinson’s disease, CIPD, ALS and epilepsy.

For more information, please contact: CEO Jon Heimer, [email protected]

About CORAL
CORAL is a collaborative community of scientists that work on diverse neurological conditions studying blood and CSF to identify novel biomarkers and biological mechanisms for neurological diseases. The purpose of CORAL is to accelerate the development of biomarkers and mechanisms for neurological diseases, starting from array-based proteomics up to validation and implementation in the clinic. Read more about CORAL at www.olink.com/CORAL/

About Olink
Olink Holding AB ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

