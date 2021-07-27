LiveXLive Options When The Music Dies, An Original Music Docuseries From Dylan Howard's Empire Media Group

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for Livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has optioned When the Music Dies, an original music docuseries from Empire Media Group ("EMG"). LiveXLive and EMG will co-produce 10 one-hour episodes of the unscripted series with an eye to package the IP for television and streaming platforms.

When The Music Dies tells the story of modern history's most beloved musical giants, from Mac Miller, Juice World, Nipsey Hussle, Chester Bennington to Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Michael Hutchence, Amy Winehouse and more. The docuseries will probe the origins of their towering genius, at the same time, it does not shy away from the monsters – both human and emotional – that ultimately stalked them to their graves. The original concept comes from Dylan Howard, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EMG, who has developed, created, and executive produced more than 60 hours of television and programming for several prominent networks, including Investigation Discovery, TLC, and REELZ.

"Their creativity was unrivaled. Their music was the soundtrack to our lives. But, as history well knows, the heights they reached only made their ultimate fall that much more appalling," said Andy Vick, head of programming and EVP of StudioOne, LiveXLive's recently-formed content division.

"Retelling the stories of music icons who passed too soon isn't new. These are not biopics treading over old territory. What viewers can expect, however, are things that have never been seen, heard, or spoken about before. In sum, it will take your breath away," said Howard. "These are the most raw, emotional, and authentic portrayals of iconic performers in both life and death."

When the Music Dies encompasses decades of investigative reporting and source material to which EMG has secured the intellectual property license. This innovative partnership will directly leverage the world-class reporting from EMG journalists, who Howard said will uncover never-before-seen artifacts, private photographs, family videos, music, and intimate interviews – all of which promise to make headlines around the world.

This project comes on the heels of last month's announcement that EMG has partnered with PodcastOne , a subsidiary of LiveXLive , for a multi-year year deal to produce a slate of original scripted and non-scripted podcast and vodcast series. The deal included EMG developing multiple projects including at least six limited series and eight weekly shows. Several programs, including The Firm: Blood, Lies And Royal Succession, Scientology & The Search for Shelly Miscavige: Power, Corruption, Crime and Abuse, My Favorite Scandal, and You're Fired are currently in production.

Howard executive produced the three-part mini-series JonBenet: An American Murder Mystery on Investigation Discovery, whichwas the most-watched series in the history of the network at the time of its release (2016). Howard also executive produced Diana: Tragedy or Treason, National Enquirer Investigates, Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Jodie Arias: An American Murder Mystery, Aaron Hernandez: Killing Fields, The Kitty Kelley Files, and others. He is also prolific in the podcast space, as he created, wrote and executive produced the podcast Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, a Webby award-winning investigation into the actress's death. As a result, The Hollywood Reporter called Howard an "iTunes phenomenon."

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing across LiveXLive's apps, site, and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Sling, Roku, and STIRR. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2022 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

About Empire Media Group:

Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG's suite of 12 vaunted brands makes it one of the world's largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audiology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.

About LiveXLive Media:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

