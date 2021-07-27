Northern Vertex Resource Expansion Drilling Continues to Intersect Elevated Gold and Silver Mineralization at the Moss Mine, Arizona; Including 38.10 Meters Grading 1.43 g/t Gold and 19.22 g/t Silver

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") a Western U.S. gold producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to report recent results from its multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona. Specifically, results reported today are from drilling targeting the Moss and Ruth veins, as well as the intersection between these veins at depth below the Center and East pits.

Northern Vertex President, Michael G. Allen commented "Our exploration program has identified several near mine and even intra-mine opportunities which are being drilled. This tranche of drillholes highlights significant zones of high grade and disseminated mineralization being delineated in an undrilled portion of the Moss Mine between the Center and East Pit. Our examination of the data has identified another undrilled area between the Center Pit and West Pit which will be tested shortly. The drilling announced today and over the past several weeks supports our thesis that Moss could be a significant long-life precious metals mine. Resources in the West Pit appear to be limited by a lack of drilling, not geology, and additional drilling may yield further discoveries adding to the near-term opportunities for resource expansion."

Highlighted Results:

38.10 meters grading 1.43 g/t gold and 19.22 g/t silver , including 15.24 meters grading 2.90 g/t gold and 36.59 g/t silver in drillhole AR21-458R, targeting the Moss-Ruth intersection below the highwall between the current Center and East pits.

, including 15.24 meters grading 2.90 g/t gold and 36.59 g/t silver in drillhole AR21-458R, targeting the Moss-Ruth intersection below the highwall between the current Center and East pits. 22.86 meters grading 1.48 g/t gold and 6.21 g/t silver , including 4.57 meters grading 3.33 g/t gold and 2.23 g/t silver for the Ruth vein in drillhole AR20-373C.

, including 4.57 meters grading 3.33 g/t gold and 2.23 g/t silver for the Ruth vein in drillhole AR20-373C. Broad intervals of gold and silver mineralization were obtained from several drillholes targeting the Moss-Ruth intersection, including: 195.07 meters grading 0.40 g/t gold and 5.54 g/t silver , including 15.24 meters grading 2.14 g/t gold and 20.45 g/t silver in drillhole AR21-452R. 68.70 meters grading 0.45 g/t gold and 9.38 g/t silver , including 9.20 meters grading 1.23 g/t gold and 30.66 g/t silver and 6.10 meters grading 1.43 g/t gold and 27.13 g/t silver in drillhole AR21-454C. 67.06 meters grading 0.54 g/t gold and 8.13 g/t silver , including 4.57 meters grading 1.22 g/t gold and 17.83 g/t silver and 18.29 meters grading 0.96 g/t gold and 17.59 g/t silver in drillhole AR21-459R.

Drilling results continue to indicate the presence of significant gold and silver mineralization in the Ruth vein (see News Release dated 18 May 2021 ), with intersections presented here occurring within 70 meters of the south wall crest of the existing mining operations.

), with intersections presented here occurring within 70 meters of the south wall crest of the existing mining operations. Moss-Ruth intersection drilling results continue to indicate the presence of gold and silver mineralization below the Center and East pits; mineralization was intersected at elevations ranging from the current base of our deepest pit down to depths of almost 200 meters below this level. Similar mineralization intersection depths were noted in our News Release dated 10 June 2021 .

Northern Vertex Vice President of Exploration, Warwick S. Board commented, "Results from the resource expansion drilling continue to increase confidence in our understanding of the geology and mineralization continuity of the Moss, Ruth, and associated stockwork vein system below and adjacent to the Moss Mine in support of mine expansion planning."

Geology of the Moss-Ruth Intersection Area

The Moss and Ruth veins are fault-hosted epithermal quartz-calcite veins with associated vein stockwork that are younger than and cut across the Moss quartz monzonite porphyry host rock in the vicinity of the mine. The Moss vein strikes slightly north of east and dips to the south. Locally, the Moss vein develops a more northerly strike. The Ruth vein is sub-parallel to, and dips towards, the Moss vein. The two veins intersect at depths of between 180 meters and 230 meters below the current surface.

Drill Results

Assay results for eleven diamond core and eight Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes drilled from five different locations are included in this news release (see Table 1).

The results from the current tranche of drilling indicate the presence of significant gold and silver mineralization in the Moss and Ruth veins, the hanging wall stockwork between these veins, and the intersection between these veins beneath the existing mining operations (Figure 1 Moss-Ruth Intersection Drilling Area Location Map; Figure 2 Drillhole Location Map; Figure 3 Cross Section: Otto Load Site, Moss-Ruth Intersection Target Drilling Area; Figure 4 Cross Section: Butt Dumps Site, Moss-Ruth Intersection Target Drilling Area). The longest intersection of gold and silver mineralization was obtained from the highwall area between the Center and East pits, further attesting to the resource expansion potential in this part of the mine. Significant gold and silver mineralization was intersected in the Moss-Ruth intersection area beneath the Center and East pits at depths ranging from the current base of the Center pit (the deepest part of the current Moss Mine workings) down to depths of almost 200 meters below this level. Significant gold and silver mineralization was intersected in the Ruth vein less than 70 meters south of the crest of the Center and East pits, and in the Ruth-Moss intersection

Table 1: Results of Northern Vertex's 2020/2021 Resource Expansion Drilling targeting the Moss vein, Ruth vein, and Moss-Ruth Intersection beneath the Moss Mine

Location Hole ID Target Az/Dip From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Otto Load AR20-390C and including Ruth vein

metallurgical 125/-65 2.80 4.27 1.46 2.54 38.80 3.06 70.20 75.90 5.70 1.66 9.44 1.79 72.27 74.37 2.10 3.68 21.42 3.97 AR20-373C including 180/-80 45.72 68.58 22.86 1.48 6.21 1.56 64.01 68.58 4.57 3.33 2.23 3.36 AR21-452R including Ruth-Moss

Intersection 338/-77 152.40 347.47 195.07 0.42 5.54 0.49 196.60 211.84 15.24 2.14 20.45 2.42 Crusher

Office AR20-385C and Ruth vein

metallurgical 140/-45 61.57 65.87 4.30 0.96 6.85 1.05 76.81 79.86 3.05 1.29 1.45 1.31 AR20-386C including 140/-6d5 61.23 75.59 14.36 1.04 5.69 1.12 70.35 74.07 3.72 2.00 6.64 2.09 Butt

Dumps AR21-436C and including Ruth-Moss

Intersection 340/-45 145.08 160.32 15.24 0.26 4.61 0.32 163.98 184.71 20.73 1.47 17.37 1.71 171.75 175.56 3.81 5.03 42.72 5.60 AR21-437C including 340/-54 152.49 203.61 51.11 0.40 4.75 0.46 194.43 203.61 9.17 0.63 9.79 0.76 AR21-438C 340/-61 170.69 185.32 14.63 0.27 7.03 0.36 AR21-453C and and 340/-67 83.21 86.96 3.75 0.42 1.84 0.45 125.88 135.03 9.14 0.48 2.28 0.51 224.94 234.09 9.14 0.33 6.87 0.42 AR21-454C including including 340/-73 189.77 258.47 68.70 0.45 9.38 0.57 218.63 227.84 9.20 1.23 30.66 1.64 241.71 247.80 6.10 1.43 27.13 1.79 AR21-455C including 025/-45 133.72 169.77 36.06 0.46 8.37 0.58 155.14 165.14 10.00 0.95 12.21 1.12 AR21-477R including including 330/-45 155.45 207.26 51.82 0.62 12.74 0.79 155.45 163.07 7.62 1.01 16.36 1.23 198.12 204.22 6.10 1.61 51.50 2.30 AR21-478R including and 160.02 220.98 60.96 0.78 35.67 1.26 201.17 216.41 15.24 1.99 123.40 3.63 240.79 243.84 3.05 0.58 1.25 0.60 Otto Load

2 AR21-458R and and including Ruth-Moss

Intersection 343/-62 167.64 170.69 3.05 6.11 33.35 6.56 184.40 201.17 16.76 0.26 6.57 0.35 225.55 263.65 38.10 1.43 19.22 1.68 243.84 259.08 15.24 2.90 36.59 3.39 AR21-459R including including 343/-50 161.54 228.60 67.06 0.54 8.13 0.65 163.07 167.64 4.57 1.22 17.83 1.46 193.55 211.84 18.29 0.96 17.59 1.19 Fuel

Tanks AR21-432C and and Ruth-Moss

Intersection 017/-63 182.12 185.17 3.05 0.53 8.05 0.63 302.48 305.65 3.17 0.33 1.15 0.34 316.38 324.00 7.62 0.27 11.84 0.43 AR21-465R and and Including 355/-45 1.52 12.19 10.67 0.26 2.31 0.29 196.60 205.74 9.14 0.28 6.44 0.37 237.74 256.03 18.29 0.39 4.71 0.46 245.36 254.51 9.14 0.62 6.32 0.71 AR21-466R and and 355/-52 219.46 233.17 13.72 0.26 5.78 0.33 257.56 266.70 9.14 0.27 5.43 0.34 278.89 281.94 3.05 0.43 1.70 0.45 AR21-471R and and 004/-60 115.82 129.54 13.72 1.59 26.01 1.94 211.84 216.41 4.57 0.33 1.23 0.35 294.13 300.23 6.10 0.26 2.48 0.30

Note: Drillhole suffix 'C' denotes diamond core drillhole; 'R' denotes RC drillhole. True thickness ranges between approximately 50% and 85% of reported interval thickness for north-inclined drillholes targeting the Moss vein and Moss-Ruth intersection; between approximately 60% and 75% for south-inclined drillholes targeting the Ruth vein, and between 20% and 30% for drillholes inclined to the north where drilling intersected the Ruth vein while targeting the Moss and Ruth-Moss intersection. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. Core drilling was conducted by Timberline Drilling Inc., RC drilling was conducted by Boart Longyear. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples approximately every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

