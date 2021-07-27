Logo
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys Cerence Inc, Aptiv PLC, Splunk Inc, Sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sturgeon Ventures LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Cerence Inc, Aptiv PLC, Splunk Inc, Etsy Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sturgeon Ventures LLP. As of 2021Q2, Sturgeon Ventures LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sturgeon Ventures LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sturgeon+ventures+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sturgeon Ventures LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,913 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 80,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,356 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,652 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.57%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 73,672 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94%
New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 31,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $159.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 328,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Reduced: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 43.87%. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Sturgeon Ventures LLP still held 3,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sturgeon Ventures LLP. Also check out:

1. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sturgeon Ventures LLP keeps buying
