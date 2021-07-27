Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys Cerence Inc, Aptiv PLC, Splunk Inc, Sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

New Purchases: CRNC, ETSY,

Added Positions: APTV, TSLA, SPLK, AMD, STXS, PYPL, CRWD, IRBT, DT, ROK, ADSK,

Reduced Positions: NOW, TRMB, PTC, SNPS, NVDA, OMCL, BRKS, ISRG, PEGA, TER, AME, HON, AYX,

Sold Out: CDNS, WLTW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cerence Inc, Aptiv PLC, Splunk Inc, Etsy Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, sells Cadence Design Systems Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sturgeon Ventures LLP. As of 2021Q2, Sturgeon Ventures LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,913 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 80,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,356 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,652 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.57% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 73,672 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94%

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 31,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $159.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 328,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 43.87%. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Sturgeon Ventures LLP still held 3,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.