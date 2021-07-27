MU Investments Co., Ltd. Buys Organon

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company MU Investments Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MU Investments Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, MU Investments Co., Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of MU Investments Co., Ltd.. Also check out:
1. MU Investments Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MU Investments Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MU Investments Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MU Investments Co., Ltd. keeps buying
- New Purchases: OGN,
For the details of MU Investments Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mu+investments+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 48,410 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 13,740 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,090 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 27,280 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 22,520 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
MU Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.
