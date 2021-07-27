MU Investments Co., Ltd. Buys Organon

New Purchases: OGN,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MU Investments Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, MU Investments Co., Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MU Investments Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mu+investments+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 48,410 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 13,740 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,090 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 27,280 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 22,520 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.