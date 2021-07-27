Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ESML, CRM, BSTZ, IVOL, KO, MCA, NUSC, DGRO, MUC,

Orinda, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 114,977 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.53% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,405 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.9% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 63,550 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 95.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,194 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.88% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 26,260 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.29%

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC.. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 327.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25000.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.53%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -20.67%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 114,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.06%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.01%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.9%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.97%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 87,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.88%. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.93%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 43,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95%. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.74%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 13,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.