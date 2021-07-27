Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: ESML, CRM, BSTZ, IVOL, KO, MCA, NUSC, DGRO, MUC,
- Added Positions: VTWO, MSFT, AMZN, MRK, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA, IVV, VTI, IEF, IWM, IEMG, ITOT, AGG, EFA, TOTL, BND, VIG, ESGE, MGK, IWB, ESGD, DSI, SOR, IEFA, VNQ, VOO, AAPL, SPSB, SCHP, EEM, DBL, IJR, DSL, URTH, SPY, SUSA, VGK, HDV, OEF, SCHA, HYG, EMB, IYG, CMF, GNR, PCI, IEUR, INTC, FNDE, DWM, IVW, NSRGY, SCHX, IWR, FNDX, GUNR, XLNX, MMC, VXF, EFG, TSI, USHY,
- Sold Out: GFN, VTV, JPM, PEP, FNDA, IVE, SCHD, BAC, BRK.B, BA, CVX, DEO, JNJ, LMT, PFE, RTX, DFS, FNDF, IUSV, PRFZ, QQQ, SCHF, TIP, ABT, AXP, BOCH, C, COST, DHR, DAR, XOM, GE, GOOGL, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, NVS, VZ, WY, KKR, FB, PDI, PANW, EWU, IAU, IBB, IWD, IWS, IYF, RSP, SCHE, SCHR, SUB, VB, VSS, VYM, T, MO, AMT, CPB, CSCO, CMCSA, CMP, LLY, GNTX, HL, HPQ, IBM, LFVN, MXIM, MCD, VTRS, NKE, PCG, O, ROST, SA, SHW, WPM, SBUX, TXT, UNP, WMT, DIS, WFC, USAS, VCV, MYI, MA, MUSA, ALLY, HPE, ALC, BKLN, BNDX, BOND, IGSB, DVY, FLRN, GLD, IGLB, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IWF, IWN, IWO, MBB, MUB, RWR, SCHC, SCHG, SPLV, TLT, VBR, VO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 114,977 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.53%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,405 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.9%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 63,550 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 95.06%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,194 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.88%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 26,260 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.29%
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC. (MCA)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC.. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 327.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25000.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GFN)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.53%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -20.67%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 114,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.06%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.01%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.9%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.97%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 87,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.88%. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.93%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 43,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95%. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.74%. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC still held 13,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC keeps buying
