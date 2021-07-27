Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex J

New Purchases: EUSB, ESGV, SDG, ORCL, VNQ, NKE, BK, EBAY, IQV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, AmerisourceBergen Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 244,495 shares, 28.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 617,400 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 497,892 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 265,043 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.09% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 42,318 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.047900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 46,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 265,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 189.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 154.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.