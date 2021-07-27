Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex J

- New Purchases: EUSB, ESGV, SDG, ORCL, VNQ, NKE, BK, EBAY, IQV,
- Added Positions: FNDX, VTEB, VTI, SUSB, VXUS, MUB, BRK.B, IHI, BA, IEMG, XOM, IXUS, SBUX, CMCSA, VEA, VXF, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, AAXJ, VWOB, AMZN, AAPL, VUG, FB, IUSV, BLK, HD, SPY, GOOG, V, IJR, IUSG, JPM, VWO, LOW, VTV, VOO, VO, VIG, MSFT, PRF, IWF, IVW, IVV, MA, ITOT, DSI, GOOGL, IWV, ENB, TSLA,
- Sold Out: ABC, SUSC,
For the details of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+rickey+investment+advisors+p.l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 244,495 shares, 28.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 617,400 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 497,892 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 265,043 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.09%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 42,318 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.047900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 46,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 265,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 189.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 154.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment