America First Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells Loews Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of America First Investment Advisors, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,264 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 400,352 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 134,863 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 95,607 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 434,020 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 434,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.
