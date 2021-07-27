America First Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells Loews Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: PFE, K,

Added Positions: SLB, UL, JNJ, ABT, ENB, MA, V, RGLD, DGS, CME, EXPD, DEO, SHY, TIP, AMZN, RSP,

Reduced Positions: SPY, GOOGL, WFC, GOOG,

Sold Out: L, QQQ,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Kellogg Co, sells Loews Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Wells Fargo, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, America First Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, America First Investment Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,264 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 400,352 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 134,863 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 95,607 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 434,020 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 434,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43 shares as of 2021-06-30.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.