Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Sells Facebook Inc

Investment company Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, sells Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: CDC,
- Added Positions: USMV, MTUM, QUAL, SPYG, VTI, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CWB, USRT, XOM, PGX, DGRO, MSFT, AMZN, ET, PG, VUG, CVX,
- Sold Out: FB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
- Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC) - 375,083 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 176,382 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 315,053 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 124,834 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,909 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 375,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.
