Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Sells Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, sells Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC) - 375,083 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 176,382 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 315,053 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 124,834 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,909 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 375,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
