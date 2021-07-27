Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Sells Facebook Inc

New Purchases: CDC,

CDC, Added Positions: USMV, MTUM, QUAL, SPYG, VTI, ENB,

USMV, MTUM, QUAL, SPYG, VTI, ENB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CWB, USRT, XOM, PGX, DGRO, MSFT, AMZN, ET, PG, VUG, CVX,

AAPL, CWB, USRT, XOM, PGX, DGRO, MSFT, AMZN, ET, PG, VUG, CVX, Sold Out: FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, sells Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC) - 375,083 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 176,382 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 315,053 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 124,834 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,909 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 375,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.