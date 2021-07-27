Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Invesco Solar ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

New Purchases: NAC, MA, VTI, FTSL, JNJ, COST, MUC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Solar ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,622 shares, 21.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 418,249 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 53,717 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.46% Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 58,226 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.86% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 101,723 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $392.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 20,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 53,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.