Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Invesco Solar ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Solar ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,622 shares, 21.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12%
  2. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 418,249 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  3. FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 53,717 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.46%
  4. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 58,226 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.86%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 101,723 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $392.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 20,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 53,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



