Optas, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Optas, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Optas, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Beyond Meat Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optas, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Optas, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optas, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optas%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Optas, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 150,575 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,102 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 383,658 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
  4. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 137,037 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 351,443 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Optas, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 68,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Optas, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $184.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.83%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Optas, LLC added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Optas, LLC. Also check out:

1. Optas, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Optas, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Optas, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Optas, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider