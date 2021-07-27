Optas, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: XSOE, ESGV, RYH, VONV, PNC, NVS, SWX, MRNA, BMY, CRH, WMT, IWM, OEF, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Beyond Meat Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optas, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Optas, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 150,575 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,102 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 383,658 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 137,037 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 351,443 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%

Optas, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 68,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $184.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.83%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.