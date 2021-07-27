Towerpoint Wealth, LLC Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Secu

New Purchases: GLD, QCOM, IEMG, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 212,671 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 50,338 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 98,172 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 116,658 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.79% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 40,458 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 370.47%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 197.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.