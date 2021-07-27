Towerpoint Wealth, LLC Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Secu

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Secu

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Towerpoint Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Towerpoint Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerpoint+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Towerpoint Wealth, LLC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 212,671 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 50,338 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 98,172 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 116,658 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.79%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 40,458 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 370.47%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 197.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Towerpoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Towerpoint Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Towerpoint Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Towerpoint Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Towerpoint Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Towerpoint Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider