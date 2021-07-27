Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Buys Golden Entertainment Inc, Invesco, Under Armour Inc, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Ansys Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: IVZ, UAA, OGN, UPS, AMD, MCK, ORCL, CDW,
- Added Positions: GDEN, CVX, AVGO, V, MS, FIS, STC, ACN, ABBV, TSLA, DIS, UNP, PNC, NKE, MDT, TT, HON, NEE, CME, MMC, LVS, MDLZ, WEC, CL, CB,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, AAPL, OKE, SWK, COP, T, R, CVS, BAC, AXP, AMZN, MA, CSCO, LOW, TWTR, WBA, GOOG, FB, TXN, TGT, SYY, TDOC, PYPL, MCD, ADM, KR, ILMN, CAH, VZ, ABC, MSCI, DFS, MSI, DUK, FISV, CRM, LIN, DRE, SCHW, PSX, BWA, CONE, BAX, PEP, PKG, ABT,
- Sold Out: SBAC, ANSS, C, BIIB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,028 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,883 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,125 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 124,004 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,882 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $181.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 1513.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 189,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.
