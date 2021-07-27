Logo
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Buys Golden Entertainment Inc, Invesco, Under Armour Inc, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Ansys Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Buckley Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Golden Entertainment Inc, Invesco, Under Armour Inc, Broadcom Inc, Organon, sells SBA Communications Corp, Ansys Inc, Citigroup Inc, Biogen Inc, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckley+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,028 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,883 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,125 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 124,004 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,882 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $181.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 1513.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 189,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckley Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
