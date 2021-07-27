Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pleasanton, CA, based Investment company Mirador Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Momentive Global Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Zix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirador Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Mirador Capital Partners LP owns 184 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mirador Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirador+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mirador Capital Partners LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,050 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,642 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,176 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 113,175 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,365 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 536,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (2K90)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 80,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $195.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 995.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 47,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 396,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $328.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 200.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mirador Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Mirador Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mirador Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mirador Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mirador Capital Partners LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider