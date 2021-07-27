Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: CFAC, VIAC, 2K90, UA, OIH, PD, GLO, QLYS, NUE, IOVA, ENPH, IVE, DE, CG, EWY, VVR, NVDA, DOCU, APPH, MP, BGS, MA, MDYV, XOM, EA, SCHM, MED, ASXC, EVFM,

Pleasanton, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Momentive Global Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Zix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirador Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Mirador Capital Partners LP owns 184 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,050 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,642 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,176 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 113,175 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,365 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 536,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 80,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $195.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 995.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 47,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 396,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $328.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 200.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.