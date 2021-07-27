Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: CFAC, VIAC, 2K90, UA, OIH, PD, GLO, QLYS, NUE, IOVA, ENPH, IVE, DE, CG, EWY, VVR, NVDA, DOCU, APPH, MP, BGS, MA, MDYV, XOM, EA, SCHM, MED, ASXC, EVFM,
- Added Positions: NKE, BABA, BSCM, PSX, VEEV, PLTR, GDX, VRNS, BX, KKR, BRK.B, ALB, GOOG, CHY, CAT, KMI, GOOGL, LMND, GM, TUFN, CVX, MSFT, TWOU, CRWD, FB, FCX, EEM, AAPL, UBER, TNET, DHR, KRO, TMO, TXG, AMZN, JPM, ABBV, WDAY, CYTK, SHOP, DKNG, SCHD, UL, VZ, GDYN, WW, DIS, WPC, TGT, SSD, COO, FORM, ROST, INTC, MGRC, BLK, UNH, DELL, CMCSA, BST, FIVN, HD, BA, CLDX, ARCC, BTZ, V, HI, NVS, TDOC, CRM, WORK, BMY, PCI, ARC, NEM, QQQ, AEP, BAC, CMS, CAH, RIG, FTV, PYPL, GSK, PANW, ORCL, PNW, SAP, PPT, SQ, CVS, CF, PEAK, HZNP, PFE, AVGO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: T, ZIXI, GILD, GLD, IBB, CC, QCOM, TRHC, PFMT, STZ, COST, CIBR, FINX, CHGG, RDWR, ISRG, JNJ, INTU, NFLX, PTON, VXF, NEE, PG, PDI, SH, PSA, VB, EXTR, IVV, SCHX, ABT, VEA, XRT, IWY, SBUX, MRK, IBM, GE, MO,
- Sold Out: PFPT, LLY, IAU, AGG, VIXY, KO, WMT, AY, HECCU, NOW, SCHA, VIG,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,050 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,642 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,176 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 113,175 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,365 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 536,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (2K90)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 80,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $195.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 995.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 47,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 396,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $328.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 200.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.
