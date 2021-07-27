Trinity Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Amazon.com In

- New Purchases: VLUE, PDBC, RSP, RPV, MUB,
- Added Positions: MTUM, IXUS, SPTM, SPLG, SPDW, SPSM, MSFT, SPEM, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, SIZE, QUAL, AAPL, IAGG, SPLV,
- Sold Out: JKH, JKK, AMZN,
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 783,582 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 90,546 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,755 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 67,639 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) - 90,076 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 38,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 86,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.
