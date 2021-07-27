Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

New Purchases: NOW,

CTSH, GLW, GSK, WM, SSB, IVV, GS, TFC, JCI, CMCSA, GIS, EA, LH, RTX, XLB, DIS, BAC, HDV, ADM, Sold Out: IPG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), ServiceNow Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, South State Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,641 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,397 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 37,099 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,219 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% TELUS Corp (TU) - 193,140 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 146.02%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 8,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 68.12%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $395.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.