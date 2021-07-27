Logo
Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), ServiceNow Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells The Interpublic Group of Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, South State Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors+of+tampa+bay%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,641 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,397 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  3. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 37,099 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,219 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  5. TELUS Corp (TU) - 193,140 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 146.02%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 8,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 68.12%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $395.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC keeps buying
