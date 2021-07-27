Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BP PLC

New Purchases: ICSH, STIP, CSX, OGN, CAG, EL, JEF, BKNG, TJX, TRI, EVRG, RYH, VYNT,

ICSH, STIP, CSX, OGN, CAG, EL, JEF, BKNG, TJX, TRI, EVRG, RYH, VYNT, Added Positions: VXUS, VTI, PFF, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, IWM, IWD, VONG, TIP, BRK.B, TMO, V, MRK, DIS, GOOG, EEM, EFA, IJR, T, CVX, GLW, NEE, GOOGL, KSU, LIN, PG, SYK, WMT, PYPL, IEFA, JKE, VO, AMGN, CAT, CERN, COST, DE, FDX, GD, INTC, JPM, JNJ, LMT, ORCL, PNC, PEP, RTX, VZ, FB, IEMG, IJH, MUB, MMM, ABT, ACN, ADBE, BLK, KO, COP, ETN, LLY, EMR, EPD, GILD, HAS, HD, HON, ISRG, MDU, MCD, MDT, NFLX, NKE, NSC, ORLY, QCOM, CRM, USB, UNH, RDS.B, MA, TSLA, PSX, ABBV, DOW, ACWX, DVY, QQQ, QYLD, XLRE, BAC, BA, CAH, CI, CMCSA, DD, ECL, EEFT, GIS, KMB, RDS.A, SBUX, TXN, WFC, NOW, CTVA, IJS, RSP, VIS, VOX, XLF, XLK,

VXUS, VTI, PFF, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, IWM, IWD, VONG, TIP, BRK.B, TMO, V, MRK, DIS, GOOG, EEM, EFA, IJR, T, CVX, GLW, NEE, GOOGL, KSU, LIN, PG, SYK, WMT, PYPL, IEFA, JKE, VO, AMGN, CAT, CERN, COST, DE, FDX, GD, INTC, JPM, JNJ, LMT, ORCL, PNC, PEP, RTX, VZ, FB, IEMG, IJH, MUB, MMM, ABT, ACN, ADBE, BLK, KO, COP, ETN, LLY, EMR, EPD, GILD, HAS, HD, HON, ISRG, MDU, MCD, MDT, NFLX, NKE, NSC, ORLY, QCOM, CRM, USB, UNH, RDS.B, MA, TSLA, PSX, ABBV, DOW, ACWX, DVY, QQQ, QYLD, XLRE, BAC, BA, CAH, CI, CMCSA, DD, ECL, EEFT, GIS, KMB, RDS.A, SBUX, TXN, WFC, NOW, CTVA, IJS, RSP, VIS, VOX, XLF, XLK, Reduced Positions: VCSH, IWF, AGG, EFG, BP, VTEB, SHM, SPIB, SHY, UNP, XOM, SPY, IBM, HEDJ, VGSH, IGIB, RPV, PID, IWN, BMY, DGRW, BSV, ADP, VYM, CARR, RY, PAYX, XLI, XLE, MDLZ, CLX, LQD, KRE, IVE, IJK, GE, ACWI, OTIS, WM, SYY,

VCSH, IWF, AGG, EFG, BP, VTEB, SHM, SPIB, SHY, UNP, XOM, SPY, IBM, HEDJ, VGSH, IGIB, RPV, PID, IWN, BMY, DGRW, BSV, ADP, VYM, CARR, RY, PAYX, XLI, XLE, MDLZ, CLX, LQD, KRE, IVE, IJK, GE, ACWI, OTIS, WM, SYY, Sold Out: IAU, SLQT, JBHT, AMCR,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, CSX Corp, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BP PLC, SelectQuote Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Club Trust Company, n.a.. As of 2021Q2, Country Club Trust Company, n.a. owns 255 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Country Club Trust Company, n.a.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/country+club+trust+company%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 363,527 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 411,716 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 146,789 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,153 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 437,908 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 139,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $306.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85.

Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.89.