Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Shell Midstream Partners LP, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. owns 504 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+valley+advisor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 468,627 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 465,766 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,510 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 326,456 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.08%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 592,495 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 468,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 187,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 126,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 112,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 84,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 164,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 383,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 164.86%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.81%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.44 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $219.3 and $258.66, with an estimated average price of $240.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC..

1. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. keeps buying





