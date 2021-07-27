Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index

- New Purchases: VCSH, SCHP, RPV, CDC, IWB, MOAT, SCHF, TOTL, SCHM, XSOE, JSML, IEI, VSS, IGSB, VTIP, VXUS, ANSS, VMW, QEFA, HIG, IXUS, XME, RYH, VGT, IJT, MDYV, VXF, EBAY, TT, FSK, EFV, IYY, FLOT, IYH, BBIO, SMH, ANGL, UAL, VTHR, VFH, SHW, SMG, BP, WRB, VCR, ADI, CVNA, CCI, VHT, DVN, VNQ, EL, BLV, ESGU, TDOC, QQQJ, PCY, IYR, GWX, RWX, IMRA, ILMN, NUW, MU, HPE,
- Added Positions: AGG, VUG, SPY, SHYG, VB, IWF, IVV, VTV, EFA, FTCS, SCHB, RDVY, VO, SPYG, BNDX, BSV, VTI, DLN, SPYV, VEA, IJH, SCHE, VWO, IJR, SPLG, BRK.B, TIP, BND, SHY, IEFA, VTEB, VBK, AAPL, IWD, NUE, VONG, ADBE, FDX, SPSM, ZTS, ACN, FISV, GSLC, XLI, SPSB, BIV, VOO, IGIB, XLB, VMBS, XOM, ITOT, VLUE, MUB, AMZN, PG, SPAB, EEM, IVW, FB, IEMG, IUSG, MBB, VIG, ABBV, GOOGL, CLX, SIL, HD, QUAL, NEE, XLK, VBR, ABT, EQX, FVD, GM, INTC, EFG, LQD, IWM, LMT, XLC, XLF, SPMD, V, MMM, DAL, FEX, IUSV, JKH, IVE, JPM, MDT, LUV, CWB, TSLA, VYM, YUM, APD, BAC, COST, FIXD, SLV, EFAV, LIN, MPC, PAAS, RHP, XLE, XLRE, XLY, XLV, TFI, SPTM, XOP, UNH, GDX, ABNB, ALE, GOOG, ADP, CAT, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, ENPH, EXAS, ROBO, FMB, FXO, BEN, XSLV, HEFA, HYG, IBB, USMV, IWO, IWN, IYW, LRCX, MCK, NG, NBB, NVDA, ORCL, PLTR, PFE, PPL, ROKU, ROST, SCHD, SLYG, SLYV, KOMP, BIL, SQ, SRLN, TMO, USB, HYD, VT, DGRW, XEL, AGCO, AKAM, ALL, MO, AEP, AMAT, T, ADSK, BTG, BLL, BXP, BEPC, LNG, C, ED, CMI, CVS, DHR, DECK, DE, DUK, EWBC, ET, EPD, WTRG, MJ, ETSY, ES, FIS, FBT, F, GE, GSK, PEAK, IIPR, TLT, IEF, MTUM, IWR, IJJ, NEAR, JPST, KMB, LITE, MPW, MET, MS, NKE, NVAX, ODFL, OMC, PH, PSX, TROW, PLD, NOBL, PRU, O, SCHZ, SCHX, SAIC, XLU, SRE, SNOW, SO, DIA, EBND, HYMB, KRE, TSM, TAK, TGT, TD, TRV, UBER, UAA, UPS, VFC, VLO, VOE, VDE, VZ, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: VCIT, VSDA, ACWI, SHLX, PPG, BA, SPEM, EMB, ENB, ECL, TAN, SPDW, SPTS, ARKK, PEP, FCX, SWN, SPG, NFLX, QQQ, XLP, MSFT, BABA, GNRC, PWB, DIS, NOW, RUN, LULU, XBI, ITE, UNP, TTD, PYPL, XSD, MBG, IBM, CRM, SCCO, CSX, GLD, MRNA, PRF, EMLP, IXN, IGOV, QCLN, LLY, MAR, FDN, WCN, BDX, DON, XSW, AMD, JNK, CFG, HPQ, ARKG, ZM, CTVA, PM, PBW, MDIV, DVY, MGEE, EMR, NOC, OKE, DD, ACIM, DOW, REGL, QCOM, RJF, D, DNP, SHOP,
- Sold Out: PBF, FSKR, MCHI, AOR, IAU, CLGX, PNQI, SANW, IGV, IGM, NTR, PTON, SNV, CASY, SLY, RVT, MORN, MAS, DTE, CTSH,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 468,627 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 465,766 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,510 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 326,456 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.08%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 592,495 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 468,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 187,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 126,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 112,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 84,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 164,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 383,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 164.86%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.81%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.44 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.43.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29.Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $219.3 and $258.66, with an estimated average price of $240.51.
