KCS Wealth Advisory Buys iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells International Paper Co, Owens-Corning Inc, M/I Homes Inc

- New Purchases: IGEB, BABA, ALX, VGLT, FTEC, IXJ, UPS,
- Added Positions: VGSH, PKG, PEP, QLTA, IVV, MSFT, VZ, NVO, EIX, BDX, ICVT, SU, BSV, IGIB, GM, ITUB, SAP, BMY, UBS, KR, EMB, MAR, MCK, V, BK, TRP, FB, BRK.B, MELI, JPEM, PG, MMC, CTSH, CMCSA, AIV, NYCBPU.PFD, INFY, IEFA, MRK, DEO, MS, PHG, TLT, JD, COST, PCAR, AER, GSK, UNH, BIDU, EXI, WLTW, PSK, AVB, BKLN, BAB, ANGL, NWS, ANTM, AMZN, PFE, IBN, HON, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: IP, OC, MHO, MGA, UNP, GIM, AXP, TPH, BAC, AMAT, ERJ, SCHZ, VNO, NXPI, SSL, CSX, TSM, VGK, MBB, LEMB, BBD, AON, ATNX, WPP, IEMG, GOOG, LYG, LOW, KLAC, SONY, IXN, IWF, FM, CWB, MDT, HD, DIS, CVS, GE, T, SYY, VEA,
- Sold Out: TCOM, LEA, RE, TOTL, SBUX, ILF, NEE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,872 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,483 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 51,530 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,474 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 43,861 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.32 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $53.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.546300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 37,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alexander's Inc (ALX)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Alexander's Inc. The purchase prices were between $262.98 and $287.89, with an estimated average price of $276.79. The stock is now traded at around $281.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 489.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 134.25%. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $134.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 253.26%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68.
