KCS Wealth Advisory Buys iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells International Paper Co, Owens-Corning Inc, M/I Homes Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Packaging Corp of America, PepsiCo Inc, sells International Paper Co, Owens-Corning Inc, M/I Homes Inc, Trip.com Group, Lear Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KCS Wealth Advisory. As of 2021Q2, KCS Wealth Advisory owns 141 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,872 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,483 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 51,530 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,474 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 43,861 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.32 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $53.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.546300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 37,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Alexander's Inc. The purchase prices were between $262.98 and $287.89, with an estimated average price of $276.79. The stock is now traded at around $281.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 489.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 134.25%. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $134.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 253.26%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68.