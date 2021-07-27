Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF, Janus Hende

New Purchases: FNDF, JPST, MGV, PCAR, HYLB, TTD, DG, IGSB, EAGG, REET, FITB, MAS, VXF, GMAB, ROKU, VXUS, TLRY, TLRY, MRNA, ZM, MP, CGW, DLN, VIS, HACK, IJK, IGV, NVO, AZO, BAX, CBSH, FCX, GSK, HSY, LEN, CASH, MET, PRU, SSRM, TRV, XEL, FSLR, A, TWLO, ZOM, NMR, TWI, CBLI, WPRT,

Akron, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, , sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Centene Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC owns 471 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,741,453 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,958,315 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 2,001,690 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 330.81% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,164,285 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 2,197,987 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,197,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 741,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 328,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 330.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 2,001,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,192,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 503,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.88%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 173,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 674.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 629.85%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $56.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97.