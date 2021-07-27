Logo
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF, Janus Hende

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Akron, OH, based Investment company Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, , sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Centene Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC owns 471 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequoia+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,741,453 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,958,315 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 2,001,690 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 330.81%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,164,285 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 2,197,987 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,197,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 741,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 328,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 330.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 2,001,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ACIM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,192,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 503,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.88%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 173,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 674.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 629.85%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Greif Inc (GEF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $56.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider