Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF, Janus Hende

- New Purchases: FNDF, JPST, MGV, PCAR, HYLB, TTD, DG, IGSB, EAGG, REET, FITB, MAS, VXF, GMAB, ROKU, VXUS, TLRY, TLRY, MRNA, ZM, MP, CGW, DLN, VIS, HACK, IJK, IGV, NVO, AZO, BAX, CBSH, FCX, GSK, HSY, LEN, CASH, MET, PRU, SSRM, TRV, XEL, FSLR, A, TWLO, ZOM, NMR, TWI, CBLI, WPRT,
- Added Positions: VONG, ACIM, ACWI, AAPL, IVW, VTEB, IXUS, MUB, AGG, FBND, TSM, FB, DIS, VONV, AMZN, MSFT, UPS, IWM, SHW, SPY, IEMG, XOM, GOVT, SCZ, CVX, TDG, IVV, QQQ, SCHE, SCHZ, BRK.B, JPM, NVDA, VCIT, AMD, ETN, GOOGL, HBAN, PFE, PANW, GOOG, CSCO, F, MRK, VO, T, CVS, GILD, GS, PEP, CRM, VZ, NOW, ABBV, UBER, CWI, SCHG, XLF, APD, BWA, CMA, COST, GD, INCY, INTC, MCD, O, USB, WU, LYB, PYPL, IUSG, MINT, PGX, SCHR, VTV, ABT, AEP, TFC, KO, DTE, HD, IBM, IPG, JNJ, K, LMT, MSM, NKE, PNW, PG, QCOM, TMO, WMT, HBI, VMW, AGGY, AMLP, CORP, IDV, IJH, IWR, QUAL, SCHD, VHT, VMBS, XLE, MMM, ACN, MO, BA, BMY, CHRW, CCI, DHR, D, DUK, HON, MDLZ, MAR, SYY, TGT, UNP, UCBI, ANTM, WFC, EBAY, MA, V, PM, ARKG, ARKK, DIA, IBB, IJR, IUSV, IWB, JKE, SCHC, SDY, SPHD, VUG, CB, ASML, ADBE, AEE, AXP, AMT, NLY, AMAT, AZN, ADP, BHP, BP, ITUB, BAC, BLK, CSX, COF, CCL, CAT, FUN, SCHW, C, CLX, COP, STZ, DEO, EW, LLY, ENB, EPD, NEE, FDX, GE, INTU, ISRG, LRCX, MGM, MMP, MRO, SPGI, MDT, MCHP, MCO, MS, VTRS, NOK, NOC, NWBI, NVS, ORLY, PNC, PPG, LIN, PGR, RPM, RIO, ROK, SAP, SNY, SIRI, SWKS, SO, SYK, TROW, TXN, TM, UL, UNH, GWW, WAB, WBA, YUM, OPK, SMFG, BX, DFS, LULU, MELI, AWK, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, GM, MPC, PSX, VEEV, TDOC, SQ, YUMC, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, RKT, ARKW, BND, BSV, CWB, DVY, ESGU, FHLC, HDV, IEFA, IHI, IWO, JETS, MOAT, PFF, SCHF, SCHO, SPIB, USMV, VB, VCSH, VEA, VFH, VGK, VGT, VIG, VWO, VYM, XLI, XLK, XLY, XMMO,
- Reduced Positions: RWO, GII, VNLA, VTI, CNC, SCHX, RTX, LH, ITOT, TFI, CMCSA, IGF, SCHA, CINF, TSLA, SPTS, DGRW, DD, GNR, VNQ, VT, CFG, RACE, EFA, YETI, EEM, SDC, MDY, BLOK, HYG, IWD, IWF, LQD, MBB, VVR, SHY, VBR, VGSH, VOO, XBI, XLP, XLV, BDX, ILMN, ITW, FAST, EMR, DE, ABEV, CL, SAM, IP, BBVA, ADSK, AJG, ARCC, AINV, ADI, AMGN, ALL, PLUG, ZTS, OCSL, AFL, ZBH, WY, WM, VFC, STE, BABA, ORCL, NSC, MLM, LOW, LANC, KEY, SJM,
- Sold Out: GEF, DISCK, CHKP, FLIR, FCEL, ES, UAL, WDFC, WKHS, SNOW, VOE, FTEK, GSV, MITT, ACST,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,741,453 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,958,315 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 2,001,690 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 330.81%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,164,285 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 2,197,987 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,197,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 741,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 328,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 330.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 2,001,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ACIM)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,192,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 503,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.88%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 173,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 674.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 629.85%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Greif Inc (GEF)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $56.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $61.03.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
