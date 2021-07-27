Regions Financial Corp Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Stryker Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, , MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Stryker Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Landstar System Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, , MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Biogen Inc, iShares Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regions Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Regions Financial Corp owns 875 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,373,331 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,396,878 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,346,734 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,118,377 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,993,605 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 244,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,480,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 92.81%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 177,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 504,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 2373.96%. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 2594.16%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $186.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 357,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $55.2, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.