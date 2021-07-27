Regions Financial Corp Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Stryker Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, , MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

- New Purchases: CHWY, IBMK, FERG, PINS, BCS, LUMN, GLDM, BEP, ONB, GPS, WDC, ESML, IBMJ, BG, ITA, SCHF, TWTR, RXN, DISCK, PSLV, NLSN, URG, HII, USPH, BKEP, EXLS, EBAY, EVRG, WCN, VGR, UNF, UMBF, SONY, MDB, XHE, VHT, TLT, JNK, ISTB, EAGG, GH, DOCU, SPOT, MPLX, MEDP, KNSL, LSXMK, TEAM, RACE, BLD, LBRDK, FEYE, CHD, MNST, FLO, FNF, EQIX, EGP, DPZ, DLB, CREE, CRVL, VALE, CNS, HP, CPK, CDNS, VIAC, BRKR, BOH, BMI, BCE, AVB, AIT, ADC, AMD, JWN, TPL, TECH, AOS, SCVL, SCI, SXT, SBR, RCL, PSA, TLK, NUAN, TKR, MNRO, MPWR, MGA, MMP, LECO, LKFN, JLL, IONS, IMGN, HRC,
- Added Positions: VEA, EFA, SYK, AGG, ACWX, LSTR, VRSK, IEFA, IDV, IWM, MDT, SNY, HYLB, IEMG, QQQ, ABB, ACN, AON, BHP, SAN, CCMP, GLW, EPD, FCX, GS, EHC, JCI, MANH, NEM, NVS, ORLY, PKG, PXD, PUK, RELX, RYAAY, SU, TSM, UL, WMB, CMG, SMFG, PM, AVGO, NOW, FANG, ATHM, KHC, PSTG, GOLF, EEM, ESGU, GLD, GSLC, HDV, IWR, SLV, SUSA, VB, VIG, VO, VTI, PLD, ASML, ATVI, ASX, AKAM, ALB, Y, ALL, AEE, AMT, AMGN, NLY, ATR, ACGL, ARW, ASH, AZPN, AZN, ADSK, ADP, BP, BIDU, BBVA, ITUB, BXP, BTI, BC, CBRL, GIB, CSX, CPB, CP, CCL, CRI, CAT, CVCO, CNP, FIS, CHKP, CHE, CI, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, CL, CBSH, ABEV, STZ, INGR, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DCI, DOV, DRQ, EXP, EME, FCN, FDS, FAST, FDX, FSS, FHN, FMX, F, GATX, ROCK, GSK, GGG, ITGR, HDB, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HXL, HFC, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, IBN, IDA, ICE, IFF, IP, SJM, JKHY, KSU, KEY, KMB, KR, LANC, LNC, LMT, MKTX, MAR, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MCHP, MAA, MOH, MS, MSI, NFLX, NI, NVO, NUE, ORI, OKE, OTEX, ORCL, PAYX, PHG, PNFP, PIPR, NTR, POWI, LIN, BKNG, PSMT, PEG, PHM, DGX, DORM, ROLL, RLI, RJF, O, RSG, RIO, RBA, ROK, SAP, SEE, SBNY, SLAB, SSD, SWKS, SON, SWK, SBUX, EQNR, SRCL, STE, SF, TROW, TXRH, TTC, TTE, TM, TREX, TYL, UBS, UGI, AUB, KMPR, VLO, GWW, WDFC, WBA, WTS, ANTM, WY, WHR, WSM, WLTW, WWD, YUM, ZBH, RDS.B, RQI, LMAT, DAL, MELI, ENSG, RGA, STWD, ST, PRI, HPP, COR, FLT, INN, AL, YNDX, MPC, HZNP, ACHC, APTV, PSX, PANW, GMED, BFAM, APAM, VOYA, DOC, ESI, ALLE, HLT, PCTY, MC, BABA, CDK, SYNH, DEA, BKI, HLI, SQ, YUMC, SNAP, GTES, ALC, CLVT, AMCR, CRNC, CARR, AMLP, DIA, EWJ, IJT, IWO, JPST, PRF, SCHM, SCZ, STPZ, VBK, VGT, VNQ, VOE, VPU, VTWO, XLB, XLF, XLU, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, MSFT, VRTX, JPM, AAPL, VOO, MSM, IVW, QCOM, RY, BLK, NEE, IJH, CB, BIIB, CVS, CSCO, KO, D, ECL, XOM, HD, HON, MKC, PEP, TXN, TMO, VZ, WMT, V, ZTS, DVY, IJR, LNT, AMZN, AJG, BAC, CLX, CMCSA, DHR, ETN, LLY, INTC, MCD, MRK, NVDA, NDAQ, PG, RF, SO, SYY, TDY, UPS, RTX, MA, FB, GOOG, MUB, PFF, SPY, T, AFL, APD, APH, TFC, CNI, CVX, CME, C, COST, EXC, GD, GILD, GPN, GOOGL, HAS, HSY, HUBB, IBM, INTU, JNJ, MDLZ, MET, OXY, OMC, PNC, PPG, PPL, WRK, ROST, RDS.A, SBAC, SHW, TGT, DIS, WM, WEC, TEL, LULU, BUD, DG, TSLA, LYB, DOW, CTVA, BND, DGRO, FLOT, IUSB, IVE, IYR, LQD, VYM, ADBE, ARE, MO, HES, ACC, AIG, AMP, IVZ, ADI, ARCC, AZO, BLL, BXS, BK, OZK, GOLD, BDX, BRK.B, BBY, BIO, BF.B, CBRE, COF, CAH, CSV, CASY, CERN, LNG, CINF, CTAS, CGNX, CAG, COP, CNX, ED, CPRT, DE, DD, DUK, DISH, EIX, EW, EA, ENB, ENTG, ETR, EQR, EL, EXPE, FMC, FITB, FFBC, IT, GE, GBCI, WELL, HPQ, INFO, IEX, IDXX, TT, K, LH, LRCX, LEG, LAD, LYV, LOW, MAN, MFC, MMC, MLM, MCO, VTRS, NTAP, NBIX, NXST, NKE, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, OGE, ON, ODFL, PH, PNW, PII, PGR, PB, PRU, RPM, REGN, RS, ROP, POOL, SLB, SMG, ATCO, SRE, SFNC, SIRI, TRV, STT, SUI, SLF, TRP, TSN, FUSB, UTHR, VFC, MTN, WSO, WFC, WST, WAL, WTM, XEL, ZBRA, BRK.A, ET, TDG, ADX, EVR, LDOS, TMUS, JAZZ, BX, ULTA, EURN, AQN, FTNT, LEA, CHTR, FAF, KKR, NXPI, GM, BAH, FRC, KMI, DOOR, VER, FBHS, EPAM, SPLK, FIVE, WDAY, CDW, BURL, VEEV, ANET, NEP, CTLT, CFG, HUBS, QRVO, SHOP, TDOC, HPE, FTV, FHB, CVNA, IR, APG, VICI, BJ, VRT, KTB, AVTR, OTIS, SNOW, BLV, BNDX, IGIB, IGSB, DSI, EMB, GVI, HYD, IBB, IEI, IHI, IJJ, IWB, IWN, IWS, IWV, OEF, RSP, SHY, TIP, USMV, VBR, VGLT, VGSH, VSS, VTV, VV, XLC, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV,
- Sold Out: WDR, IEV, IAU, BXMT, DIV, SUB, SRLN, REYN, PLTR, QYLD, PSK, NEAR, HYG, DVYE, DGNR, UBER, NOVA, WSC, BIV, REM, SJNK, WOOD, XME, CSIQ, BSX, DHT, FRO, LFUS, TAP, STX, SXI, TCF, VAR, SNDR, G, VMW, FNV, UIHC, LOPE, BWXT, USAC, CGC, ALGN,
For the details of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regions+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,373,331 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,396,878 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,346,734 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,118,377 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,993,605 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barclays PLC (BCS)
Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 244,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,480,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 92.81%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 177,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 504,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 2373.96%. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 2594.16%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $186.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 357,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WDR)
Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Sold Out: iShares Europe ETF (IEV)
Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $55.2, with an estimated average price of $52.92.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81.Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)
Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:
1. REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment