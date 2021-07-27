Logo
First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, MasTec Inc, MYR Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hutchinson, KS, based Investment company First National Bank of Hutchinson (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, MasTec Inc, MYR Group Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Hutchinson. As of 2021Q2, First National Bank of Hutchinson owns 128 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of Hutchinson's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+hutchinson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of Hutchinson
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,251 shares, 22.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 212,761 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,234 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  4. BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 297,136 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.64%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 46,429 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $94.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $281.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Aon PLC by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of Hutchinson. Also check out:

1. First National Bank of Hutchinson's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of Hutchinson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of Hutchinson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of Hutchinson keeps buying
