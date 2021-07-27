First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, MasTec Inc, MYR Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

New Purchases: MTZ, MYRG, ACWX, NVO, AMAT, PM,

Added Positions: STIP, NICE, ACN, TSM, DEO, AON, DHR, EME, IUSV, TGT, DG, TMUS, KEYS, KBR, ZBH, WM, WMT, TXN, MS, SWKS, LRCX, JPM, GS, DD, CVS, BLK, BRK.B, AMGN, AXP, SYY, FDX,

Reduced Positions: IDV, LQD, VMBS, EEMV, SPTS, IJR, AAPL, TSLA, IVV, IJH, AMZN, MSFT, CMCSA, NFLX, CAT, DIS, JNJ, BAC, XOM, KR, BMY, PG, GOOG, TMO, XLK, HON, MTD, NKE, PEP, ADBE, EPAM, FB, V, AVGO, ULTA, UNP, RXN, AVAV, ENPH, NVEE, BURL, PYPL, IWF, XLB, XLE, XLU, LDOS, ATVI, THRM, COST, LLY, NEE, HD, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, MKSI, MCD, SPGI, MPWR, SCL, IPGP, MA, VZ, UNH, TYL, NVDA, SBUX, CRM, QCOM, IUSG, ABBV, ABT, EFA, WFC, COP, WRAP, XLRE, ROAD,

Sold Out: IGSB, BA, SO, KSU, CHY, VWOB, TTWO, ROP, MELI,

Hutchinson, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, MasTec Inc, MYR Group Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Hutchinson. As of 2021Q2, First National Bank of Hutchinson owns 128 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,251 shares, 22.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 212,761 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,234 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 297,136 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.64% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 46,429 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $94.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $281.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Aon PLC by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5.