Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, sells Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 554 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,965,082 shares, 46.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 601,869 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.23% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 830,976 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,247 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 476,228 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 595,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $61.96, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1582.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 601,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 173.50%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 177.79%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nike Inc by 177.51%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 198.29%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $333.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $28.33.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.