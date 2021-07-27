Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: ICSH, KXI, C, SHOP, PRSP, GWW, WAB, AER, IBKR, MRMD, HPE, BKR, SON, KEYPJ.PFD, SNOW, VNT, KWEB, QUAL, HOG, BHC, BLKB, DXC, DISH, EXC, FELE, GNTX, MNST, TPX, ICUI, JBHT, LEN, MTG, MRO, MXIM, CB,
- Added Positions: IWM, IVV, ADBE, V, ACN, NKE, EL, AON, LOW, ADP, BLK, MKTX, TMO, BKNG, ITOT, SBUX, PM, SPY, MO, HON, TGT, AUB, IUSG, VIG, CVS, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, TSN, NTRA, AGG, GVI, IWB, OEF, SCHX, VIGI, VTI, MMM, T, AFL, A, ALL, AXP, AMT, AMGN, BAC, BIIB, BMY, CMD, COF, KMX, CHKP, CI, KO, CCI, ECL, ENB, RE, GD, GIS, HR, IONS, KMB, KR, MIDD, VTRS, NSRGY, NEU, ES, NVS, ORI, OMC, PG, KWR, SO, TG, TYL, VZ, WBA, ANTM, XLNX, BF.A, CODI, NBSE, AVGO, ST, TSLA, FB, BERY, STOR, KHC, IR, GH, CTVA, DVY, EFA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHZ, VOO, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: OMI, D, MRK, IEFA, JNJ, BAM, HD, NEM, BRK.B, PGR, WMT, RTX, IEMG, PEP, MDT, UNH, WMB, IWS, USB, CMCSA, CSX, XLU, MA, UNP, TFC, IYH, GOOG, STLYD, XXII, AMZN, WM, GM, CP, MCD, VHT, ITW, APH, DG, AAP, XLF, EEM, VWO, MOS, ABBV, VOT, VOE, XLV, VCSH, LULU, PFF, FSK, BABA, DBVT, LBRDK, ABNB, PYPL, CMPS, JBGS, ROKU, LMND, TRTN, DOW, BYND, PTON, DTE, LAZ, HIG, GE, F, NEE, DD, DE, DHR, LB, COST, COP, CSGP, CLF, CME, BA, AVB, ARCC, O, EBAY, ZBH, WLTW, WPC, VLO, STT, SHW, CRM, ACM, QCOM, PNW, PNC, NUE, NWL, NVDA, MS,
- Sold Out: SCHP, CPJ.PFD, FISV, BRBS, FANG, HTA, GWPH, OGI, VICI, NVT, NIO, LYFT, PINS, ZM, 6CQ, CARR, DKNG, AMWL, CCIV, BLOK, GEM, MSOS, OIH, MRVL, VIAC, XEC, DENN, DOV, EOG, FDX, GME, IDXX, LH, PNR, PAAS, LIN, PSA, RS, IDEX, JAZZ, GTBIF, NXPI, ATVI,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,965,082 shares, 46.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 601,869 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.23%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 830,976 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,247 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 476,228 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 595,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $61.96, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1582.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 601,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 173.50%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 177.79%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nike Inc by 177.51%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 198.29%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $333.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPJ.PFD)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $28.33.Sold Out: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $16.38.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.Sold Out: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.
