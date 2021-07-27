Logo
Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, sells Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 554 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,965,082 shares, 46.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 601,869 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.23%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 830,976 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,247 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 476,228 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 595,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $61.96, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1582.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 601,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 173.50%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 177.79%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nike Inc by 177.51%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 198.29%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $333.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPJ.PFD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $28.33.

Sold Out: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Sold Out: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

