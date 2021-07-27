Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British Columbia

Kai Care Test Kits Will Be Sold Initially at Eleven Save-On-Foods Pharmacy Locations in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce a pilot program with pharmacy leader Save-On-Foods to sell Kai Care At Home COVID-19 & Influenza A/B saliva test kits in multiple locations across Vancouver, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan.

Save-On-Foods is well known national leader in industry innovation, known for always delivering extra value to its customers. Part of the Pattison Food Group, the company is best known for its most prominent banner - Save-On-Foods - but also includes PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare and Bulkley Valley Wholesale. With 184 stores located across Western Canada, they prioritize professional, patient-centred care focused on prevention, not just intervention.

Even with a global return to pre-pandemic life, a reliable negative COVID-19 test is going to be essential for travel in the foreseeable future.

"Empower's best-in-class Kai Care COVID-19 testing solutions offer an effective and efficient path to life as we once knew it." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "The expansion to Save-On-Foods' network is an incredible step forward in our plan to ensure Kai Care Testing solutions are easily accessible to a wide consumer base. We look forward to evaluating the results of this pilot, so we can work together to determine the best final agreement structure as it relates to potential future expansion into the company's remaining stores."

"We are so excited to have these accessible, non-invasive testing options available in our stores," said Chi Quon, Save-On-Foods' General Manager of Pharmacies. "There is nothing more critical than establishing a safer post-pandemic world, and this partnership is a vital step to ensuring consumers feel comfortable engaging in everything from international travel to visiting vulnerable family members during flu season. These convenient tests mean people can get accurately tested for COVID-19 or influenza from the comfort of their homes without the added step of engaging a doctor or medical practitioner."

Kai Care tests will be immediately available at the following pharmacy locations in British Columbia:

PriceSmart Foods Pharmacy

8200 Ackroyd Rd, Richmond

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

South Point Exchange, 3033 - 152nd St, Surrey

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

2308 Cambie St, Vancouver

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

333 Brooksbank Ave, North Vancouver

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

#1-20255 64th Ave, Langley

Save-On-Foods Pharmac

300-32700 S. Fraser Way, Clearbrook

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

600-1984 Kane Rd, Kelowna

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

8550 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

6455 West Boulevard, Vancouver

Urban Fare Pharmacy

177 Davie St, Vancouver

Save-On-Foods Pharmacy

2991 Lougheed Hwy, Coquitlam

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ABOUT SAVE-ON-FOODS

Save-On-Foods is a Jim Pattison business, committed to Going the Extra Mile for customers in every community served, every day. Known for its unique approach in customizing each store to best suit the needs of the neighbourhood by carrying more than 2,500 locally-made products from more than 2,000 local growers and producers, the company has been innovating and putting customers first for over 100 years. Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members and generous customers have donated more than $40 million to children's hospitals and contribute $3 million in donations to food banks across Western Canada each year.

ABOUT KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY:

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and the travel industry.

