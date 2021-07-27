City of Bridgeport, Connecticut's New Installation highlights the financial and environmental benefits of Flexi(R)-Pave

Municipality Acknowledges the Benefits of KB Industries Flexi®-Pave.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave was selected in Bridgeport CA's famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - ‘Band Shell'.

Bridgeport's famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - ‘Band Shell'; has committed to installing Flexi®-Pave to enhance the area while avoiding the ever-increasing budget struggles necessary to maintain the clay surface on their 1380-foot-long recreational walking/jogging loop. The City determined that like many municipalities, financial restrains are resulting in finding improved ways that will reduce their costly maintenance short term and in the long run. The city considered the alternatives and determined that using other traditional materials and technologies, such as concrete and asphalt, would not only be irresponsible but would also be more costly and show no beneficial enhancement to the ‘loop'. The likelihood of failure would be near 100% and the money allocated would have been wasteful.

Seaside Park is in Fairfield County; geographically located on the southwestern Connecticut coastline of Long Island Sound. It's positioning to the adjacent beaches provides cool breezes off Long Island Sound, and quick access to other park amenities. The city leadership knew the loop had to be upgraded due to the low-lying coastal location of the loop that had been subject to flooding in heavy rain events and storm surges. During 'Super Storm Sandy' the loop and great lawn were under 6' of salt water. The city determined the correct solution is to have a surface that is permeable, bonded, and monolithic, resistant to flooding, and to salt corrosion, yet durable to heavy pedestrian traffic, comfortable and safe to walk and jog on. Their research determined that only KBI's Flexi®-Pave permeable flexible pavement, will allow the maintenance, management and resilience needed to sustain stormwater and storm surges that the harsh coastal environment dishes out. KBI's affiliate and certified installers Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc. will be renovating the loop. Tri-State Lexi®-Pave, Inc., explained how the 1380 Lineal foot loop will be widened from 8' to 10'; a new compacted gravel base will be installed to provide foundation support and stormwater storage capacity. Three areas of the loop will be reinforced with additional stone and geo-textiles to allow for vehicle access to the great lawn for events. The edges of the loop will be supported by welded steel edging and the finish surface of Flexi®-Pave will provide decades of recreation benefits for Bridgeport residence.

The city considers this installation as a major bonus with the nearly 13,800 sf Flexi®-Pave creating the loop surface and in unison benefitting the environment by recycling over 4500 used tires to produce the Flexi®-Pave.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp…a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Next generation Tire Recycling (NGTR)

Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has over the past 19 years combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many waters treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England. Visit: https://apaicorp.com ++1 (727) 723-3300

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E)

In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution.

Submit enquires to: [email protected]

Websites are: www.apaicorp.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

[email protected]

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657129/City-of-Bridgeport-Connecticuts-New-Installation-highlights-the-financial-and-environmental-benefits-of-FlexiR-Pave



