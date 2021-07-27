TEGNA's Locked On Podcast Network Expands YouTube Presence, Launches NBA Draft Special and First Daily HBCU Podcast

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Locked+On%2C the leading local sports podcast network with daily shows for all “Big 4” professional sports leagues and major college programs, today announced that 20 of its shows are now available as YouTube channels, as well as on TEGNA station’s OTT apps in select markets.

Since the launch of the network’s first YouTube channel in May 2021, Locked On’s channels have generated more than 160,000 total hours of watch time and more than 1 million video views, which average more than 10 minutes each (source: YouTube).

“Locked On’s growth on YouTube reflects the appetite of our very engaged and diverse audience,” said Adam Ostrow, TEGNA’s chief digital officer. “Nearly 52 percent of our YouTube audience is younger than 35, and 20 percent of Locked On’s total watch time comes from connected TVs and video game consoles.”

Locked On’s impressive audience growth is expected to be buoyed in the coming month by two exciting programming initiatives: A Locked On NBA Draft 2021 special, co-produced in partnership with WFAA, on Thursday, July 29, and the Monday, Aug. 2 debut of Locked On HBCU, a podcast fully dedicated to HBCU sports and athletes.

“We launched Locked On with the simple premise of giving sports fans hyper-focused news and perspectives they crave,” said David Locke, Locked On’s president and founder. “We are continuing to fulfill this promise with our first NBA Draft special, which will offer real-time, in-depth analysis through our vast network of local sports analysts and experts who will cover the event in its entirety.”

“In addition, we’re thrilled to welcome Locked On HBCU to our slate of more than 180 podcasts,” Locke continued. “This is the first daily podcast solely dedicated to covering HBCU sports and athletes and is led by diverse voices and talent across our company.”

More than 30 Analysts and Local Experts to be Featured in Live Locked On NBA Draft Special

The live Locked On NBA Draft 2021 special, a co-production with WFAA, TEGNA’s Dallas ABC affiliate, will be hosted by John Karalis (Locked+On+NBA+and Locked+On+Celtics), Chad Ford (Chad+Ford%26rsquo%3Bs+NBA+Big+Board) and Rafael Barlowe (Locked+On+NBA+Draft). On Thursday, July 29, the trio will anchor the show from WFAA’s Dallas studio and bring local Locked On team podcast hosts into the coverage for expert analysis of draft picks.

Locked On’s coverage, which is the only NBA Draft 2021 program featuring more than 30 analysts and local experts, will commence one hour before the start of the NBA Draft and include both rounds. In addition to the show’s availability on Locked On NBA’s YouTube+channel, Facebook+page and Twitter+feed, it will be available to stream on TEGNA stations’ OTT apps for Roku and Fire TV, mobile apps and websites.

Locked On Launches First Daily HBCU Podcast Initiative

Launching on Monday, Aug. 2, Locked On HBCU is dedicated to HBCU athletes, football and basketball and features correspondents across the HBCU landscape, including TEGNA on-air and sports talent. They will join host Reggie+Flood of “The Big Tyme Sports Network” on New Orleans’ WBOK+1230+AM to cover each sport and team throughout The+107 – whether MEAC, SWAC, SIAC, CIAA, GCAC, or otherwise. Regardless of division or conference, Locked On HBCU will provide in-depth knowledge of each athletic program.

“We believe elevating Black collegiate sports and the voices that cover them is long overdue,” said Ross Jackson, Locked On’s college podcast channel coordinator and partnership manager. “On the field, hardwood, diamond, and in the bandstands, HBCU sports and culture is unparalleled, yet unsung.”

While Flood will headline Locked On HBCU, the podcast will feature on-air talent with an HBCU background and/or who are passionate about HBCU sports, including:

Mo+Carter,sports director for WDZK (TEGNA’s Fox station in Huntsville, Ala.)

Lesli+Foster, news anchor at WUSA (TEGNA’s CBS station in Washington, D.C.)

Ashley+Holder, sports reporter at WGRZ (TEGNA’s NBC station in Buffalo, N.Y.)

Jeff+Jones, sports director at KVUE (TEGNA’s ABC station in Austin, Texas)

Cory+Mose, sports reporter at KWES (TEGNA’s NBC station in Midland-Odessa, Texas)

Arnold+Payne, senior sports photojournalist at WFAA (TEGNA’s ABC station in Dallas, Texas)

David+Schiele, sports reporter at WBIR (TEGNA’s NBC station in Knoxville, Tenn.)

Allison+Seymour, news anchor at WUSA (TEGNA’s CBS station in Washington, D.C.)

Reese+Waters, on-air talent at “WUSA9 at 7 p.m.” (TEGNA’s CBS station in Washington, D.C.)

Locked On HBCU will be available across TEGNA markets and on the Audacy app, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook Podcasts, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

To view Locked On’s current YouTube channels, please visit: Locked+On+NFL; Locked+On+NBA; Locked+On+Big+10; Locked+On+Fantasy+Basketball; Locked+On+Bears (Chicago, Ill.); Locked+On+Broncos (Denver, Colo.); Locked+On+Cardinals (Phoenix, Ariz.); Locked+On+Chiefs (Kansas City, Mo.); Locked+On+Cowboys (Dallas, Texas); Locked+On+Saints (New Orleans, La.); Locked+On+Bulls+(Chicago, Ill.); Locked+On+Celtics (Boston, Mass.); Locked+On+Lakers+(Los Angeles, Calif.); Locked+On+Mavericks (Dallas, Texas); Locked+On+Pelicans (New Orleans, La.); Locked+On+Rockets (Houston, Texas); Locked+On+Warriors+(San Francisco, Calif.); Locked+On+Astros (Houston, Texas); and Locked+On+Reds (Cincinnati, Ohio); and Locked+On+Buckeyes (Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio).

