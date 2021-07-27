Logo
Postal Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,250 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2225 per share. The increase represents an 8.5% increase from the second quarter 2020 dividend. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,250 properties leased primarily to the USPS, ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities. More information is available at postalrealty.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005174r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005174/en/

