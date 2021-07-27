Logo
OpenText Launches Advisory Services to Maximize Customer Value from Information Management Investments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, July 27, 2021

New services deliver a clear Information Management vision, strategic roadmap, and best practice solution architecture to customers

WATERLOO, ON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the launch of OpenText Advisory Services, a new strategic professional services offering to support organizations in achieving maximum value from their information management investments.

Open_Text_Logo.jpg

"Technology is just one piece of a successful digital transformation journey," said Kristina Lengyel, Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions at OpenText. "OpenText has more than 3,000 experienced Information Management professionals ready to support our customers in executing their digital transformation. This hands-on expertise ensures that our customers' Information Management investments create a competitive advantage and long-term business success."

OpenText Advisory Services is a strategic consultation offering that enables customers to turn their digital transformation vision into an executable dynamic strategy. Advisory Services can be tailored to suit an organization's unique needs and cover a range of information management disciplines, from strategy, governance, and adoption to security management, AI, and operational optimization. Working in close partnership with a team of experts led by a dedicated and experienced information architect, organizations will benefit from:

  • A clear information management vision to optimize alignment with strategic business initiatives, manage risk, and identify opportunities for growth and innovation.
  • A dynamic information management roadmap to establish an agile transformation strategy, accelerate adoption, and track bottom-line business contributions.
  • A best-practice solution architecture to support roadmap initiatives, help ensure governance, and guide future investments.

"OpenText Professional Services plays a crucial role in supporting our engineers, architects, and managers," said Deepak Sharma, Global IT Director, Business Solutions and Support, Agility Logistics "The approach empowered us digitally from the beginning, and we consider the relationship a true partnership."

OpenText Advisory Services is also a renewable offering that can support customers year over year, ensuring they are on the right path forward. With more than 3,000 Information Management experts in OpenText Professional Services, OpenText brings three decades of knowledge and experience in managing information, driving business value, and building success for our customers.

Learn more about OpenText Advisory Services here.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Edi­­tions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patients.

OTEX-G

favicon.png?sn=LA54396&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-launches-advisory-services-to-maximize-customer-value-from-information-management-investments-301341321.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54396&Transmission_Id=202107270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54396&DateId=20210727
