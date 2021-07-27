Logo
Texas Instruments new TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator introduces students to programming

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Available for back to school, the newest TI graphing calculator brings popular Python programming language to the classroom

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 27, 2021

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI), the most trusted, most recommended brand of graphing calculator, announced the next generation of the TI-84 Plus family – the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator. Available in time for back to school, the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator helps students explore, visualize and better understand math and science, while also introducing them to Python, one of the fastest growing, most popular programming languages in the world.

Texas_Instruments_New_Calculator.jpg

"At Texas Instruments, we care about making sure the next generation is learning the skills to be successful in the future workforce," said Peter Balyta, president of TI Education Technology. "Python is a programming language that is easy to get started with, good for beginners and advanced programmers alike and is widely used by many of the world's leading technology companies in areas such as app development and artificial intelligence."

The new TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator includes familiar features like a full-color screen, lightweight design and a rechargeable battery that can last up to a month on a single charge. Unlike laptops and tablets, the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator does not have any distractions like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or a camera, keeping kids focused on learning. Parents will also appreciate that the calculator is built to withstand the demands of the classroom year after year, and it will take students from middle school math and science classes all the way through college.

"By adding Python to the calculators many students are already familiar with and use in class, we are making programming more accessible and approachable for all students, eliminating the need for teachers to reserve separate computer labs to teach these important skills," said Balyta. "With Python, students aren't just learning to program; they are learning life-long lessons about thinking critically and creatively to solve real-world problems."

Importantly, the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator is approved for high-stakes exams, including the PSAT/NMSQT*, SAT* and ACT® college entrance exams as well as Advanced Placement* and IB® exams that allow or require a graphing calculator. Students can express their personality by choosing from a rainbow of bold math and science-themed colors like Infinitely Iris, Totally Teal or Positive Coral-ation.

For product specs and more information on where to buy, visit our website: education.ti.com/84ce-python

SAT* and AP*are registered trademarks of the College Entrance Examination Board
PSAT/NMSQT* is a registered trademark of the College Board and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation

About Texas Instruments
Education Technology, a business of Texas Instruments, provides a wide range of dedicated, durable and distraction-free tools that connect the classroom to the real world, helping teachers and students explore math and science interactively. TI's products and services are tested vigorously against recognized third-party research, which shows that the effective use of graphing calculators improves the mathematical skills of students and their attitudes toward math. For more information, visit education.ti.com.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TI_INCORPORATED_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA54305&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-new-ti-84-plus-ce-python-graphing-calculator-introduces-students-to-programming-301341889.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA54305&Transmission_Id=202107270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA54305&DateId=20210727
