Coach Launches "With Friends"

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach introduces its global Fall 2021 campaign starring Coach Family Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin and photographed by Renell Medrano. The campaign spotlights the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together.

The story introduces Coach's Fall 2021 collection, including the house's new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, Hitch Backpack and the reintroduction of its iconic Rogue bag. Inspired by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers' latest vision for the house, the collection also includes plush shearling coats and leather jackets made in collaboration with the heritage American outerwear brand Schott.

Captured in cities around the world, the campaign features outdoor get-togethers and block parties with real communities coming together, including Miami jump-rope team The Hurricane Jumpers, Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane and Tokyo-based band Gliiico. The cast also share what is only possible with friends, and how their friends inspire and support them.

To create the campaign, Coach collaborated with stylist Olivier Rizzo as well as an extended cast that includes Jeremy Lin's closest friends from college, Kheaton Scott and Nathan Liu, and students from Dream It Real, Coach's initiative focused on helping break cycles of inequality by empowering the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education.

"The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future––by what we've learned and where we are going," said Vevers. "It's a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection."

"When you're with friends, possibilities are endless," said Lopez. "When I'm with my friends, we don't always know what will happen next. We're just hanging out and taking it as it comes. Just knowing that people are out there and they're doing things, it's encouraging—it's optimistic, and it's spontaneous."

"The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you're comfortable with," said Jordan. "People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It's about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive."

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

