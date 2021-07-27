PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Doug Wright, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Reena Vaidya (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-industrials-conference-301342060.html

SOURCE Honeywell