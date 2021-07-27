Logo
Marvell Honored with 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce that it has received a prestigious Bosch Global Supplier Award in the category of Direct Purchasing – Mobility Solutions. Marvell received the award in recognition of its outstanding performance and quality in the manufacture and supply of leading edge data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. This is the 17th time the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services, has rewarded outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products and services, and makes the award winners the pick of the roughly 23,000 companies that supply goods and services to Bosch. Only the highest-achieving suppliers are awarded this honor.

"We are proud to receive the coveted Bosch Global Supplier Award for our outstanding performance," said Will Chu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Business Unit at Marvell. "This recognition underscores our deep commitment to our customer's success and we look forward to our continued partnership and long-term collaboration."

"With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best supplier's excellence around the world," said Dr. Arne Flemming, head of supply chain management at Bosch. "As partners in development and innovation, they play a major role in helping Bosch to stay competitive."

Every two years, Bosch honors the pick of its suppliers from around the world with the Bosch Global Supplier Award. The supplier of technology and services rewards outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of raw materials, products, and services. A panel of judges selected the award-winners in the categories of Purchasing of indirect materials and services, Raw materials and components, Purchasing of direct materials (by business sector), and Sustainability. Bosch has been presenting these awards to honor supplier excellence since 1987, and they are highly regarded in the industry.

About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:
Kim Markle
[email protected]

marvell_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF55233&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-honored-with-2021-bosch-global-supplier-award-301341915.html

SOURCE Marvell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF55233&Transmission_Id=202107270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF55233&DateId=20210727
