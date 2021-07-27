Logo
RYU Launches/Drops Surprise Limited Edition Collab with Canada Skateboard

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce that while quantities last, consumers can now purchase the exclusive RYU x Canada Skateboard Lightweight Rain Jacket and Short exclusively at SHOP Canada Skateboard.

RYU_Apparel_Inc__RYU_Launches_Drops_Surprise_Limited_Edition_Col.jpg

Marked with the Canada Skateboard emblem and developed using responsible and sustainable manufacturing of textiles, the collaboration includes a Bluesign® certified Rain Jacket and Short. The rain jacket includes a hidden zipper pocket, water repellent fabric, and bonded hood visor while the summer short features a relaxed fit and a quick-dry liner for ultimate comfort. The short has three discreet zipper pockets allowing you to keep your important belongings close and safe and the lightweight design takes you from the streets to the gym seamlessly.

"As the Canada skateboard team competes around the world this summer, we thought it was a perfect time to drop a surprise collaboration with RYU," stated, RYU CEO Cesare Fazari. "This collab combines our eco-friendly, yet hi-performance fabrics with Canada Skateboard's signature logo. It's great for whether you're going to the gym on just on the move to this summer!"

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Canada Skateboard

Formed in 2016, Canada Skateboard is recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Sport Canada and World Skate as the official National Sport Federation (NSF) for skateboarding in Canada. Canada Skateboard's board of directors is composed of skate industry veterans with a shared vision to support, promote and grow skateboarding in Canada. The board includes professional skaters, industry heads, event producers, international judges, coaches, skatepark designers and media managers from the past and present in Canadian skateboarding. Each brings their unique expertise, personality, and a steadfast commitment to skateboarding

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding the fulfillment of its obligations or product sales under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including adverse market conditions, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the inability of RYU fulfill its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=TO54909&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryu-launchesdrops-surprise-limited-edition-collab-with-canada-skateboard-301342004.html

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO54909&Transmission_Id=202107270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO54909&DateId=20210727
